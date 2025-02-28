Latest OTT Releases This Week: Dabba Cartel to Aashram S3; 22 new series-movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and more

This week’s OTT release brings a lineup of thrilling shows and movies like Dabba Cartel, Marco, and more. Viewers can immerse themselves in these captivating stories without leaving their homes. Here's a quick roundup of the top new OTT releases across various streaming platforms.

1. Dabba Cartel

Release Date: February 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

The series follows Raji (Shalini Pandey), a middle-class housewife from Thane, who runs a tiffin business with the help of Mala (Nimisha Sajayan), her domestic help. To earn extra money, they discreetly sell packets of herbal Viagra to select customers.

2. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2

Release Date: February 26, 2025

OTT Platform: MX Player

Part 2 of season 3 of Aashram once again delves into the tumultuous world created by Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala. As his carefully constructed empire begins to crumble post his arrest, the power vacuum has Chandan Roy Sanyal's Bhopa Swami aiming for a place on top and Aaditi Pohankar's Pammi plotting her vengeance.

3. Ziddi Girls

Release Date: February 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

This series revolves around the lives of determined and strong-willed girls living in a hostel, highlighting their struggles, ambitions, and personal journeys.

4. Buzz

Release Date: February 28, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Buzz is a documentary that offers an insight into the journey of Eric D’Souza, one of India’s most renowned tattoo artists. The film delves into the connection between art, identity, and perseverance.

5. Marco

Release Date: February 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Adattu is one of the most renowned gold-trading families in Kerala. Unexpectedly, an incident shakes the Adattu family. George, the head of the family, sets out to uncover the truth and find those responsible. At the same time, his younger brother, Marco, embarks on the same quest but through a different Path.

6. Suzhal

Release Date: February 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

In the town of Sambaloor set in Nilgiris District, Tamil Nadu, lives a community that worships Goddess Angalamman. The community celebrates the Mayana Kollai festival over 10 days every year, and it is in these 10 days that this story unfolds. What starts out as parallel stories of kidnapping and arson, later unfolds into childhood trauma and conspiracy.

7. Love Under Construction

Release Date: February 28, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Vinod is an NRI youth who returns to his home state of Kerala with the dream of building a home and also getting married to his girlfriend Gouri. But once the Malayali youth lands in Kerala, the reality hits hard as he struggles to fulfil his dreams

8. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Release Date: March 1, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

When a renowned tech entrepreneur is kidnapped upon returning to India, a police officer recruits her ex-boyfriend, a former cop now living a quiet family life, to assist in the rescue mission.

9. Full Swing Season 3

Release Date: February 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Season 3 chronicles Scottie Scheffler's history-making run (and his run-in with the law); Rory McIlroy's emotional roller coaster in and out of competition; Bryson DeChambeau's evolution from anti-hero to fan favorite; and Keegan Bradley's quest to write his own redemption arc from last year's dramatic letdown.

10. Venom The Last Dance

Release Date: February 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

After being accused of murdering Detective Mulligan (Graham), Eddie Brock (Hardy) and his symbiote, Venom, hide out in Mexico until Eddie decides they should go to New York and clear his name.

11. September 5

Release Date: February 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Paramount Plus

During the 1972 Munich Olympics, an American sports broadcasting crew finds itself thrust into covering the hostage crisis involving Israeli athletes.

12. Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy

Release Date: February 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Peacock

The Documentary examines Matthew Perry's death and criminal charges against five people, including two doctors and a woman known as Hollywood's "Ketamine Queen."

13. Black Ops

Release Date: February 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Hulu

Follows the story of Dom and Kay, who join the Met Police in the hope of cleaning up their community but are unwittingly thrust into the murky world of deep cover infiltration as they become part of a powerful criminal enterprise.

14. Eyes on the Prize: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015

Release Date: February 25, 2025

OTT Platform: HBO Max

Eyes on the Prize: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest is a documentary series that chronicles the ongoing fight for racial justice in America, picking up where the original "Eyes on the Prize" left off, covering movements and events from the late 1970s through to the Black Lives Matter era, highlighting the individuals and communities who continued to struggle for racial equality across multiple decades.

15. Shoresy Season 4

Release Date: February 26, 2025

OTT Platform: Hulu

Shoresy's life after hockey is put to the test. The Bulldogs hold a kangaroo court and prepare for the Weird Sudbury prospects party. The Bulldogs get back on the same page and Shoresy doubles down on the Lakers. The boys are forced to decide between Weird Sudbury and the Sudbury Lakers.

16. ⁠Berlin ER

Release Date: February 26, 2025

OTT Platform: Apple TV

Berlin ER is a German medical drama series about a young doctor who takes over a chaotic emergency room in Berlin.

17. Toxic Town

Release Date: February 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

The tragic toxic waste case in the East Midlands and three mothers fighting for the justice for the rates of upper limb defects in babies born in Corby were subsequently found to be three times higher than those of children born.

18. Running Point

Release Date: February 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Running Point tells the story of Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), who is unexpectedly and abruptly tasked with running her dysfunctional family's business: the Los Angeles Waves, aka the greatest basketball franchise of all time.

19. ⁠House of David

Release Date: February 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The series follows David's journey from an outcast teenager to becoming the third king of Israel. The series also follows King Saul as he falls into madness and loses power over his kingdom.

20. Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

Release Date: February 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Hulu

Follows Ruby Franke, a former YouTube mom blogger with millions of followers who was sentenced to prison for child abuse.

21. History of Scruffiness

Release Date: February 26, 2025

OTT Platform: Wavve

History of Scruffiness delves into the struggles of youth as they navigate love, friendship, and personal growth. The story focuses on a 20-year-old freshman caught in the chaos of his own life, often making bold and impulsive decisions.

22. The Potato Lab

Release Date: March 1, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Set in a mountain valley at a potato research center, the series is about a woman named Kim Mi-kyung, a potato-crazy researcher who is starting a fresh life again, and So Baek-ho, who energizes her fighting spirit.