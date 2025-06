Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 9 to 15): 22 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

This week (June 2 to 8) is packed with the exciting and interesting lineup of movies and web series. From Rana Naidu season 2, Alappuzha Gymkhana, to Padakkalam and more, here's a list of the top releases on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other platforms that you can enjoy!

S.No. Title Release Date OTT Platform Cast 1 Padakkalam (Malayalam) June 10 JioHotstar Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, and Sandeep Pradeep 2 Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (Volume 1 – Episode 1) June 10 Netflix Will feature interviews of people who attended the festival 3 Call Her Alex June 10 Advertisement Hulu Alex Cooper 4 Aniela June 11 Netflix Małgorzata Kożuchowska, Jacek Poniedziałek, and Cezary Pazura 5 Cheers to Life June 11 Netflix Thati Lopes, Regina Braga, and Jonas Bloch 6 Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000FT June 11 Netflix Documentary 7 Our Times June 11 Netflix Lucero, Benny Ibarra, and Renata Vaca 8 The First Night With The Duke June 11 Viki Seohyun, Ok Taec-yeon, Kwon Han-sol, Seo Bum-june, and Ji Hye-won 9 Aa Okkati Adakku (Telugu) June 12 ETVWin Allari Naresh, Faria Abdullah, Vennela Kishore, Jamie Lever, Harsha Chemudu and Hari Teja 10 FUBAR (Season 2) June 12 Netflix Schwarzenegger, Moss, Monica Barbaro, Aparna Brielle, and Fabiana Udenio 11 American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans June 12 Prime Video Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson, and Mike Rockenfeller, 12 Deep Cover June 12 Prime Video Bryce Dallas Howard, Paddy Considine, Sean Bean, Orlando Bloom, and Nick Mohammed 13 The Traitors June 12 Prime Video Game Show 14 Eleven (Telugu) June 13 Tentkotta Naveen Chandra, Reyaa Hari, Shashank, Abhirami 15 Alappuzha Gymkhana June 13 SonyLIV Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathy, Baby Jean, Sandeep Pradeep 16 Rana Naidu Season 2 June 13 Netflix Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Dino Morea 17 Subham (Telugu) June 13 JioHotstar Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud 18 Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 3) June 13 Netflix Abdul Khoza, Thembi Seete, and Cindy Mahlangu 19 Too Hot to Handle: Spain June 13 Netflix Reality Show 20 Super Sara June 13 HBO Max Documentary 21 Our Movie June 13 Wavve Namkoong Min and Jeon Yeo-Been 22 The Chosen: Last Supper June 15 Prime Video Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, and Paras Patel

