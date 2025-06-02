Ananya Panday Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash dating Khushi Kapoor Shikhar Pahariya Dhoom 4 on track for 2026 Gauahar Khan Pratik Shah Pankaj Tripathi AI Videos Elvish Yadav Elvish Yadav Bollywood Newsmakers of the week

Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 2 to June 8): 23 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more

Weekend plans pending? Dive into this thrilling lineup of fresh movies and web series hitting OTT screens this week. You don’t want to miss these new arrivals!

By Sakchi Agarwal
Updated on Jun 02, 2025  |  03:49 PM IST |  22K
Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 2 to June 8): 23 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more
Picture Courtesy: Prime Video India/Sasikumar/Instagram

Get ready for a week of binge-worthy entertainment! This week (June 2 to 8), OTT platforms are rolling out an exciting lineup including Stolen, Criminal Code Season 2, Tourist Family, and more. Whether you're in the mood for gripping thrillers or fresh drama, there's something new to enjoy right from your couch.

Here's a sneak peek at the top releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms this week.

S.No. Title Release Date OTT Platform Cast
1 Minmini

Now streaming

Zee 5

Esther Anil, Praveen Kishore, C. Gaurav Kaalai

2

Tourist Family

 Now streaming

JioHotstar

 Sasikumar and Simran
3 Sara: Woman in the Shadows

June 3

 Netflix

Teresa Saponangelo, Claudia Gerini, Flavio Furno
4 Presence June 3 Hulu Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang
5 Stolen June 4 Amazon Prime Video

Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Malzer, Sahidur Rahman, Shubham
6

Criminal Code Season 2

 June 4 Netflix

Rômulo Braga, Maeve Jinkings, Pedro Caetano, Thomás Aquino, Alex Nader, Daniel Blanco, Letícia Tomazella, Jorge Paz
7 Eva Lasting Season 3 June 4 Netflix Emmanuel Restrepo, Francisca Estévez
8 Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal June 4 Netflix Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson
9 Barracuda Queens (Season 2) June 5 Netflix

Alva Bratt, Tea Stjärne, Sarah Gustafsson, Tindra Monsen, Sandra Zubovic
10

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3)

 June 5

Netflix

 Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey
11 Tires (Season 2) June 5 Netflix Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben
12 Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose June 5 HBO Max Pablo Cruz
13 Alappuzha Gymkhana June 5

SonyLIV

 Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathy, Baby Jean, Sandeep Pradeep
14

Chhal Kapat: The Deception

 June 6 Zee5 Shriya Pilgaonkar
15 Lafangey June 6

Amazon MX Player

Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal, Barkha Singh, Anud Singh Dhaka, Saloni Gaur
16 Pattth June 6 Manorama Max Ashik Safiya Aboobakker, Gauthami Lekshmi Gopan
17 Mercy For None June 6 Netflix So Ji Sub, Huh Joon Ho, Choo Young Woo
18 K.O. June 6

Netflix

 Ciryl Gane
19 STRAW June 6 Netflix Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor
20 The Survivors June 6 Netflix Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Robyn Malcolm
21 Becoming Led Zeppelin June 6 Netflix Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, Robert Plant
22 Predator: Killer of Killers June 6 Hulu Lindsay LaVanchy, Rick Gonzalez, Michael Biehn
23 Not Her First Rodeo June 6 Hulu Jorden Halvorsen

Credits: Zee5, JioHotstar, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Amazon MX Player, Manorama Max
