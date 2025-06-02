Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 2 to June 8): 23 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more
Weekend plans pending? Dive into this thrilling lineup of fresh movies and web series hitting OTT screens this week. You don’t want to miss these new arrivals!
Get ready for a week of binge-worthy entertainment! This week (June 2 to 8), OTT platforms are rolling out an exciting lineup including Stolen, Criminal Code Season 2, Tourist Family, and more. Whether you're in the mood for gripping thrillers or fresh drama, there's something new to enjoy right from your couch.
Here's a sneak peek at the top releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms this week.
|S.No.
|Title
|Release Date
|OTT Platform
|Cast
|1
|Minmini
|
Now streaming
|
Zee 5
|
Esther Anil, Praveen Kishore, C. Gaurav Kaalai
|
2
|
Tourist Family
|Now streaming
|
JioHotstar
|Sasikumar and Simran
|3
|Sara: Woman in the Shadows
|
June 3
|Netflix
|
Teresa Saponangelo, Claudia Gerini, Flavio Furno
|4
|Presence
|June 3
|Hulu
|Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang
|5
|Stolen
|June 4
|Amazon Prime Video
|
Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Malzer, Sahidur Rahman, Shubham
|6
|
Criminal Code Season 2
|June 4
|Netflix
|
Rômulo Braga, Maeve Jinkings, Pedro Caetano, Thomás Aquino, Alex Nader, Daniel Blanco, Letícia Tomazella, Jorge Paz
|7
|Eva Lasting Season 3
|June 4
|Netflix
|Emmanuel Restrepo, Francisca Estévez
|8
|Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal
|June 4
|Netflix
|Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson
|9
|Barracuda Queens (Season 2)
|June 5
|Netflix
|
Alva Bratt, Tea Stjärne, Sarah Gustafsson, Tindra Monsen, Sandra Zubovic
|10
|
Ginny & Georgia (Season 3)
|June 5
|
Netflix
|Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey
|11
|Tires (Season 2)
|June 5
|Netflix
|Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben
|12
|Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose
|June 5
|HBO Max
|Pablo Cruz
|13
|Alappuzha Gymkhana
|June 5
|
SonyLIV
|Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathy, Baby Jean, Sandeep Pradeep
|14
|
Chhal Kapat: The Deception
|June 6
|Zee5
|Shriya Pilgaonkar
|15
|Lafangey
|June 6
|
Amazon MX Player
|
Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal, Barkha Singh, Anud Singh Dhaka, Saloni Gaur
|16
|Pattth
|June 6
|Manorama Max
|Ashik Safiya Aboobakker, Gauthami Lekshmi Gopan
|17
|Mercy For None
|June 6
|Netflix
|So Ji Sub, Huh Joon Ho, Choo Young Woo
|18
|K.O.
|June 6
|
Netflix
|Ciryl Gane
|19
|STRAW
|June 6
|Netflix
|Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor
|20
|The Survivors
|June 6
|Netflix
|Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Robyn Malcolm
|21
|Becoming Led Zeppelin
|June 6
|Netflix
|Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, Robert Plant
|22
|Predator: Killer of Killers
|June 6
|Hulu
|Lindsay LaVanchy, Rick Gonzalez, Michael Biehn
|23
|Not Her First Rodeo
|June 6
|Hulu
|Jorden Halvorsen
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!
ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda criticizes Bollywood's ‘bhedh chaal’ mentality, says only OTT dares to experiment: ‘Sabko Stree ke baad horror comedy banana hai’