Loot Kaand actress Tanya Maniktala opens up on choosing ‘safer options’ early in career; ‘I’ve often played characters with more…’

Loot Kaand premiered on Amazon MX Player today (March 20) and is already receiving praise. Starring Tanya Maniktala, Sahil Mehta, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Saad Bilgrami, the series is making waves. Recently, Tanya opened up about how she initially leaned toward ‘safer options’ in her career and shared her thoughts on portraying characters with ‘more sensitivity.’

In a conversation with IANS, Tanya Maniktala reflected on her career path, admitting that she once opted for the ‘safer option’ and stayed within her comfort zone. Looking back, she acknowledged moments of regret but expressed gratitude for eventually taking the leap into acting.

She said, “I’m definitely glad about how my journey has unfolded. I was considering the safer option back then, but I’ve realized that success and joy don’t come from staying in your comfort zone.” Tanya shared that she now feels validated by the love she receives from the audience.

A Suitable Boy actress also opened up about her approach to portraying a variety of characters, emphasizing how she fully immerses herself in each role to bring a unique essence to every performance. She added, “I've often played characters with more sensitivity.”

The actress also noted that Tulika stands apart due to her complexity, making the exploration of her persona particularly intriguing. On the other hand, Latika presents a more layered challenge, rooted in strong morals but gradually navigating ethical dilemmas. As she continues to evolve as an actor, Tanya finds herself drawn to roles that push her boundaries and contribute to her artistic growth.

Advertisement

Tanya Maniktala further shared insights about her latest project Loot Kaand. She shared that the series follows siblings Latika and Palash, who set out to rob a house but inadvertently spiral into a series of unexpected crimes. The actress described the narrative as gripping, with twists that make the journey all the more thrilling.

Starring Tanya Maniktala, Sahil Mehta, Gyanendra Tripathi and Saad Bilgrami, the series is directed by Ruchir Arun and written by Saurav Dey. Produced by Drishyam Films and N2O Films, Loot Kaand promises an intense mix of suspense, action, and unpredictable twists.