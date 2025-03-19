Sky Force OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s aerial action thriller; don’t miss duo’s fun VIDEO

Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force hit theaters earlier this year in January, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations. Now, almost two months after its theatrical run, this patriotic drama is available for digital streaming, and the two actors shared a fun reel to announce the streaming dates.

When and where to watch Sky Force

After its theatrical release, one of the most awaited films led by Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sky Force, is finally available to watch on Prime Video India. The movie will be available for streaming from March 21, 2025. Prime Video took to Instagram and shared the announcement with a fun reel featuring Akshay and Veer dancing to the hookstep of Rang song.

See here:

Plot and trailer of Sky Force

Sky Force is a patriotic drama set between 1965 and 1988. Akshay Kumar portrays Squadron Leader K.O. Ahuja, while Veer Pahariya plays his wingman, TK Vijaya. Their characters are inspired by real-life heroes—VrC awardee Om Prakash Taneja and MVC awardee Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, respectively.

The film narrates a tale of courage and determination as Ahuja confronts rejection after proposing a preemptive strike upon detecting an impending attack from Pakistan.

The refusal is driven by India’s dedication to maintaining peace. However, after an assault on an Indian airbase, Ahuja leads a counteroffensive against Pakistan's Sargodha base, which houses advanced jets supplied by the US. During this mission, Vijaya disobeys orders and goes missing, compelling Ahuja to embark on a dangerous mission to find him.

Cast and crew of Sky Force

Sky Force, co-directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Varun Badola in prominent roles.

The screenplay was a collaborative effort by Sandeep Kewlani, Aamil Keeyan Khan, Carl Austin, and Niren Bhatt. The film was produced under the banner of Maddock Films, with Jyoti Deshpande, Amar Kaushik, Bhaumik Gondaliya, and Dinesh Vijan serving as producers.