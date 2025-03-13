Loot Kaand OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Tanya Maniktala and Sahil Mehta starrer crime thriller
Get ready for Loot Kaand, a crime thriller packed with suspense and action! More drama than you expect awaits. Wondering where to watch? Find all the details here!
If you’re a fan of suspenseful thrillers, get ready for an electrifying cinematic experience! Loot Kaand, an upcoming heist thriller, promises a gripping tale packed with crime, deception, and high-stakes survival. What begins as a simple robbery quickly spirals into something far more intense, leading the characters into uncharted territory. Want to know when and where to watch this action-packed drama? Check out all the details right below!
When and where to watch Loot Kaand
The much-anticipated trailer of Loot Kaand has finally dropped, leaving fans eager for more! Alongside the gripping preview, streaming giant Amazon MX Player, where the film is set to premiere, shared an intriguing caption.
They wrote, “bank heist se mafia encounter? cheeze kab yahaan se wahaan pohoch gayi pata bhi nahi chala! #LootKaand aa raha hai on Amazon MX Player for FREE jald hi!” The unexpected twists and intense action have already sparked excitement among audiences.
Official trailer and plot of Loot Kaand
Set in the quiet yet enigmatic town of Purulia, West Bengal, Loot Kaand follows siblings Latika and Palash as they struggle with financial turmoil. Palash suggests a daring theft to escape poverty, but Latika initially refuses, until desperation forces her hand. What begins as a straightforward bank robbery quickly spirals into an unpredictable storm of chaos, danger, and unforeseen twists.
Instead of securing their future, they find themselves ensnared in a perilous game involving dangerous criminals, relentless cops, and unseen foes lurking in the darkness. The trailer teases an intense blend of suspense, emotion, and thrills, making this film an unmissable rollercoaster ride!
Cast and Crew of Loot Kaand
Bringing this intense thriller to the screen is a powerhouse cast led by Tanya Maniktala, Sahil Mehta, Gyanendra Tripathi and Saad Bilgrami, each adding depth to their compelling characters.
Under the direction of Ruchir Arun and the creative vision of Saurav Dey, the series weaves a gripping narrative filled with suspense, high-stakes action, and unexpected twists. The series is backed by Drishyam Films and N2O Films.
For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
Aachari Baa OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Neena Gupta starrer family drama