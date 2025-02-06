Loveyapa: Vedang Raina calls rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's big screen debut 'must watch'; drops endearing PIC of actress

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been rumored to be in a relationship for a long time. The duo have been spotted together on many occasions and also share posts for each other on social media. Ahead of Khushi’s big screen debut with Loveyapa, Vedang gave the film a shoutout and called it a ‘must watch.’ He also dropped an endearing picture of his rumored girlfriend.

Today, February 6, 2025, Vedang Raina took to his Instagram Stories and shared a cute picture of Khushi Kapoor from the special screening of Loveyapa. In the photograph, the actress was seen draped in a shawl and sporting a lovely smile for the camera. Vedang also posted a still of Khushi and her co-star Junaid Khan from the rom-com and used the song Loveyapa Ho Gaya in the background.

In the caption, Vedang wrote, “Loveyapa day tomorrow,” accompanied by a chef’s kiss and red heart emoji. He called the film “A must watch.” Tagging Khushi, director Advait Chandan, and the producers, the Jigra actor wished them, “All the best.”

Vedang Raina’s story for Loveyapa:

Earlier today, Janhvi Kapoor also shared a heartwarming post for Khushi Kapoor. In one picture, Janhvi was seen embracing her sister and kissing her on the cheek. In other photos, she flaunted the customized t-shirt that she wore to the special screening. Janhvi’s tee featured a cute childhood picture of the siblings along with the text, “I Love Yapa Yapa U THE MOST.”

In the caption, the Ulajh actress expressed her pride in Khushi, saying, “My khushu is bringing romcoms (back) so proud of u khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness.”

Reviewing the movie Loveyapa, Janhvi added, “#Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow, the cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of (tears) but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my khushu cry!!!!!!!!”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is set to hit the silver screen on February 7, 2025.