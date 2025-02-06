Padmaavat on OTT: Here’s where you can watch Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor starrer amid theatrical re-release

The historical drama Padmaavat returned to theaters today, February 6, 2025. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is also available to watch on OTT. Find out where you can catch the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial digitally amid the re-release craze.

Where to Watch Padmaavat

The 2018 film Padmaavat can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The audience can enjoy Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor’s epic on the platform from the comfort of their homes.

Plot of Padmaavat

Padmaavat is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem of the same name. The story revolves around Queen Padmavati, who is happily married to Maharawal Ratan Singh. The ruthless Sultan Alauddin Khalji hears of her beauty and becomes obsessed with her. He declares war on her kingdom.

Watch the trailer of the movie here!

The film received a lot of love for its aesthetic visuals, performances, and music. The soundtrack, including songs Ghoomar, Ek Dil Ek Jaan, Khalibali, Nainowale Ne, and Binte Dil, is popular to date.

Padmaavat marked its 7th anniversary on January 25, 2025. On the occasion, the makers shared a special post and wrote, “Celebrating 7 glorious years of a timeless tale of love, honour and courage that touched our hearts. Relive the epic story on the big screen; Padmaavat returns to cinemas on 6th February! #PadmaavatOn6thFeb #7YearsOfPadmaavat.”

Cast and Crew of Padmaavat

In Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor portrays Rajput king Ratan Singh, and Ranveer Singh essays Sultan Alauddin Khalji. The cast also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The period film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

While Padmaavat is back in cinemas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for another magnum opus called Love & War. The film marks his reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after a long time. SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt is also part of the cast along with Vicky Kaushal. The shooting of Love & War is currently underway, and it is slated to release on March 20, 2026.