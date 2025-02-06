Loveyapa: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming romantic comedy

The release of Loveyapa is just around the corner. The trailer and the songs of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romantic comedy have created a lot of buzz among the audience. Ahead of the theatrical release, let’s have a look at the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and all other important details that you should know about the movie before watching it.

Loveyapa marks the big-screen debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Both these young talents entered Bollywood with direct-to-digital releases.

The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Yuktam Khosla, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, and Kunj Anand. The film is directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame Advait Chandan. Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, the movie is a Phantom Studios production.

Loveyapa is a Gen Z love story. It revolves around the relationship between Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s characters, Gaurav and Baani. The 2-minute, 47-second trailer shows how they exchange their phones for a day before making the decision to marry each other. As they discover each other’s secrets, a lot of chaos ensues. The trailer is packed with hilarious punchlines and promises a lot of entertainment.

Watch the trailer here!

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Loveyapa a 'UA 16+' rating. According to their website, the runtime of the film is 138 minutes and 28 seconds, which means 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 28 seconds.

The film's soundtrack is a mix of fun and soothing songs. The quirky song Loveyapa Ho Gaya was the first one to be released from the album. It showcases the relationship problems between Khushi and Junaid's characters. Rehna Kol is a soulful romantic number that offers a peek into the lead pair's magical chemistry. Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si is a heartbreak song that is bound to make you emotional.

Loveyapa is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 7, 2025, during Valentine's Week. According to the posters of the film, it will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar after its theatrical run.