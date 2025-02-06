Loveyapa Screening: Janhvi Kapoor has cutest gesture for sis Khushi Kapoor; Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and more join

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor have been promoting their movie Loveyapa for the past few days. The romantic comedy marks their big screen debut. A special screening of the film was organized in Mumbai which was attended by the actors’ families and friends from the industry. Janhvi Kapoor had the cutest gesture for her sister Khushi. Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and more graced the event.

Today, February 5, 2025, many Bollywood celebrities were present at the special screening of the upcoming movie Loveyapa. Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the event in a black customized t-shirt and denim pants. What stole the show was her gesture for her sister Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi’s tee featured a cute childhood picture of the sisters along with the text, “I Love Yapa Yapa U THE MOST.” The Dhadak actress posed for the paparazzi with a huge smile.

Janhvi Kapoor at Loveyapa screening:

Khushi Kapoor donned the color of love for the screening of her first theatrical movie. She looked stunning in a red dress with a black belt. Her smile was radiant as she posed for the paps.

Khushi’s rumored beau Vedang Raina was also a part of this special event. He aced the casual look in a light blue shirt and white pants. The Jigra actor obliged the paps with some pictures before walking inside the venue.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina at Loveyapa screening:

Khushi’s Nadaaniyan co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan also came to support her. He sported a cool look in a black sweatshirt, ice blue pants, and chic glasses. Ibrahim was joined by Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan.

Suhana Khan looked extremely cute in a black sweater and blue jeans as she arrived for the Loveyapa screening.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Suhana Khan at Loveyapa screening:

Khushi’s brother Arjun Kapoor was also in attendance. He was joined by Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Check out the video!

Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is a Phantom Studios production. The film is directed by Advait Chandan. It arrives in cinemas this Friday, February 7, 2025.