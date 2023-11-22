EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani masterfullly plans Dunki to make it lowest budgeted Shah Rukh Khan film in 6 years

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani tried to unite for a film on a number of occasions in the past but it is just with Dunki that the duo is finally coming together to entice the audiences. Dunki is set to release on the 21st of December this year, worldwide, and the excitement for the film is sky high considering that it has been the most anticipated Shah Rukh Khan film since its announcement. The first unit of the film, that is the 'Drop 1' was extremely well received and the second unit is on its way as we speak.

What Is Dunki's Budget?

There has been a lot of speculation with respect to the budget of Dunki. The film was shot simultaneously with Jawan and is now less than a month away from its release. Given that most SRK films recently have taken a substantial amount of time to be shot, the speed at which Dunki has been made is rather astonishing, especially for the fans. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the cost of production of Dunki is just Rs 85 crores. Yes, you read that right. The money that has gone into making Dunki is just Rs 85 crores. However, this does not include the fees taken by the talent part of the film, be it Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani or even Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal for that matter. Assuming the customary fees taken by the talent in the film apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani who have a share in the profits and are also the producers, the budget of the film including the print and publicity is around Rs 120 crores.

Rajkumar Hirani Is An Efficient Planner And A Cautious Spender

Rajkumar Hirani is an efficient planner and a cautious spender. The master director finished Dunki in just 75 shoot-days of which Shah Rukh Khan only shot for 60 days. Shah Rukh Khan shuttled between the sets of Jawan and Dunki and it goes without saying that the days on the sets of Jawan were way more than that of Dunki. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Hirani planned the shoot of Dunki according to the schedules of Jawan. He used to edit his film between Dunki's schedules and that's the reason for the ambitious film not taking much time in post-production. Dunki's budget is the lowest for a Shah Rukh Khan film in the last 6 years. When adjusted for inflation, it is his lowest budgeted film (in a lead role) since probably Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Dunki Is In The Profit Zone Even Before Its Release

Dunki has its non-theatrical rights already pre-sold in the range of Jawan, meaning that the makers of the film are already sitting on a massive table profit in the vinicity of Rs 100 crores. The worldwide theatrical share will only add to the profit of the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are both coming fresh from massive theatrical successes so I would leave it to your understanding, what the potential of Dunki is, at the box office.

Dunki releases at a theatre near you on the 21st of December, 2023. How excited are you for this film?

