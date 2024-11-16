Kabir Bedi claims Parveen Babi left him as ‘she was afraid’ of forced mental health treatment: ‘Uski condition kharab ho rahi thi’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health problems and death.

Kabir Bedi's relationship with Parveen Babi began as his marriage to Protima ended, during a time when Parveen was struggling with mental health issues. He clarified that, contrary to reports, Parveen ended the relationship, fearing he would pressure her into seeking treatment for her deteriorating condition.

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Kabir Bedi shared memories of his time with Parveen Babi during the early days of his international fame from his show Sandokan. He recalled how Parveen Babi accompanied him to Italy and later to London, where he noticed her health was deteriorating. Concerned, he urged her to seek treatment, but she refused. He admitted that her refusal to get help ultimately led to their separation.

The actor said, "Vo toh isliye humare relationship ki khatam hui kyunki jab Italy ke baad hum London aaye mai ne dekha uski condition kharab ho rahi hai." (It was because of this that our relationship ended. After we came to London from Italy, I noticed her condition was deteriorating).

Kabir shared that, contrary to common belief, it was Parveen who ended their relationship, not him. He explained that she left because she feared he would push her to seek treatment. He said, “She left me is darr ke ki I will force her to have treatment.”

Her paranoia made her fearful of involving a doctor, as she thought it might harm her career. Kabir made it clear that it was Parveen who chose to walk away, not him.

The actor responded to the rumor that their breakup was the cause of Parveen's mental health issues, clarifying that the media had blamed him, claiming he rejected her and caused her struggles. He stated that the truth was Parveen had already been dealing with mental health challenges long before their relationship ended.

The Khoon Bhari Maang actor expressed his deep sadness over Parveen’s tragic death, describing how it deeply affected him. He also shared that her funeral in 2005 was attended by three of her former partners—himself, Mahesh Bhatt, and Danny Denzongpa.

Parveen Babi was a renowned Bollywood actress in the 1970s and 1980s, celebrated for her impactful roles in films such as Deewaar and Majboor. However, she faced significant mental health challenges, including being diagnosed with schizophrenia in the late 1970s, which led to personal struggles throughout her life.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

