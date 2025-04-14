Madhur Bhandarkar reveals Mahesh Bhatt ‘hurled abuses’ at him for sleeping at home when Chandni Bar released: ‘You’re a mad, foolish guy'

Madhur Bhandarkar is a National Award-winning filmmaker who has given several hits in the past decades. One among them is the 2001 film, Chandni Bar which won several accolades and became a commercial success. But during the release of the film, he wasn’t out and about, gauging the mood of the audience and reading the reviews of his movie. In fact, he was at home, busy sleeping. This is why Mahesh Bhatt ‘hurled abuses’ at him and called him ‘mad, foolish guy’. Read on!

Advertisement

Chandni Bar, starring Tabu and Atul Kulkarni, was the second film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Upon its release, the movie was highly lauded and received positive reviews from the audience. But the filmmaker wasn’t aware that his film was a hit because, at that time, he was busy sleeping at home.

While talking to Game Changers, the Fashion helmer stated that he was sleeping on a carpet on the floor of his 1 BHK apartment under a fan when around 2 pm, senior filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt called him. The first thing Bhatt inquired about was where was he. A sleepy Madhur informed Alia Bhatt’s father that he was at home.

“He hurled abuses at me and said, ‘You’re a mad, foolish guy. Your film is a blockbuster, it’s such a big hit and you’re sleeping. Go and watch the rush outside the theatres. You won’t get milestones like these too often',” recalled Bhandarkar.

Advertisement

The bashing that he got from Bhatt charged him up and he ran to some of the popular multiplexes in the city which were running houseful at that time. Even though he was a nobody to everyone, he could see the happiness on the face of the audience who exited after watching the film. This is when the Page 3 maker called Bhatt back and thanked him for the much-needed pep talk.

In the interview, Madhur revealed that he was sleeping at home assuming the film is a hit. But after Friday, when he went to another theatre, he got worried. When he asked fans who the film was, some gave him positive reviews but others didn’t have anything to say about it. But after the movie became a rage, Tabu called him and exclaimed, “Sir, dekho jalwa ho gaya aapka (See, you’ve done something great)” sharing that the film has taken a huge opening with many distributors calling her too.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will Madhur Bhandarkar revive Inspector Ghalib with Shah Rukh Khan? Director spills beans on upcoming projects