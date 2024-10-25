Main Hoon Na actor Zayed Khan opens up on elder son Zidaan's ‘near death’ experience at 3, recalls being asked for help; 'I can’t breathe'

Zayed Khan gained recognition with his role in Main Hoon Naa, captivating audiences with his youthful and charismatic performances in the early 2000s. In a recent interview, he revealed that his elder son, Zidaan, has respiratory issues and experienced significant breathing difficulties when he was just three years old. Zayed expressed that his concerns about Zidaan's health led him to struggle with depression as a father.

The Main Hoon Naa actor recently appeared on the YouTube channel Couple Of Things, hosted by his former co-star Amrita Rao and her husband, RJ Anmol. During the episode, they discussed various topics, including his career, marriage, and experiences of parenthood.

During the conversation, it was revealed their elder son, Zidaan Khan, has been dealing with serious respiratory problems. His illness often became life-threatening for him. Zayed Khan recalled an incident when he took his family to London, and his then 3-year-old son approached him when mentioned that he was unable to breathe.

Recalling the incident, he shared, "We were in London when he had a particularly bad attack. He came to me and said, 'Papa, help me, I can't breathe.' My wife is very strong when it comes to dealing with medical emergencies, and she immediately called an ambulance."

When Zidaan was admitted, the nurse indicated through her expressions that she was not sure if he would live longer. Yet they administered some important injections to him. Moreover, the doctors were ready for immediate surgery, and the challenging situation was difficult for him to handle.

He mentioned, "We were in so much agony because there is nothing worse than the thought of losing a child. Thankfully, after a couple of hours, the steroids started working, and they didn't need to proceed with the surgery."

Similar to any other father, Khan was shaken by the incident and found it painful to watch his son suffer. The idea of losing a child affected him on a deeper level, causing Depression. But he gradually overcame it.

Although the doctors weren't very hopeful about his son's health, the actor didn't let his medical conditions become his limit. Consequently, his son has been participating equally in outdoor activities and lives a healthy life, unlike the doctors' predictions.

Zayed Khan is the son of veteran actor Sanjay Khan and the brother of Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife. He married Malaika in 2005, and the couple has two sons: Zidaan, born in 2008, and Ariz, born in 2011.

