Malaika Arora is setting the 'salty n blue' water on fire as she drops PIC in white bikini; Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi react

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora never fails to impress with her films, dance routines, fitness regime, and fashion choices. Recently, she made headlines with rumors about her breakup with Arjun Kapoor. Currently enjoying a vacation in the Maldives, she has shared some stunning pictures. Her friends Huma Qureshi and Rahul Khanna have praised her posts in the comments.

On August 5, Malaika Arora shared some stunning photos from her Maldives getaway on Instagram. The first image shows her relaxing by the pool in a bikini. Another photo captures a seagull gazing at the horizon from the pool's edge. She also posted a picture of herself in a bathrobe, enjoying a plate of fruit near the pool. Her caption read, “Salty n blue.”

As soon as Malaika Arora posted her stunning vacation pictures, her friends rushed to the comments to share their reactions. Actress Huma Qureshi described Malaika as a "bomb," while actor Rahul Khanna quipped, "Hurray for the zoom function!" Saba Pataudi also expressed her appreciation with a heart emoji. Additionally, Ananya Panday showed her support by liking Malaika's Instagram post.

Netizens also flooded the comments with praise for Malaika Arora's photos. One user referred to her as "Our own Kardashian," while another expressed admiration, saying, "You are an inspiration to many, we love you @malaikaaroraofficial." A user also simply called her "Awesome."

Advertisement

Earlier, Malaika Arora posted a series of snapshots from her Maldives vacation on Instagram Stories. One image showed her relaxing on the deck of her villa, dressed in a white T-shirt and flip-flops. Another photo highlighted a swing on the deck of her upscale resort, while a third depicted a serene spa area. A final shot captured her looking out over the beautiful blue ocean, with her hair styled in a casual bun and her back turned to the camera.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora took their time before publicly acknowledging their relationship, but when they did, their affection for each other became evident and touched fans. They celebrated special moments such as birthdays, new projects, and Valentine’s Day with heartfelt displays of love. Despite ongoing speculation, they remained committed to each other and showcased their relationship through social media and public appearances. However, they eventually decided to part ways. Rumors of their break up began after Malaika missed Arjun’s birthday celebration on June 26.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora after parting ways with Arjun Kapoor says 'I'll never give up on the idea of true love'