Mamta Kulkarni BREAKS SILENCE on her semi-nude photo shoot; 'I did not know anything about s*x'

Popular 90s actress Mamta Kulkarni bid adieu to the tinsel town and embraced a spiritual path, becoming the Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara. Early in her career, she made headlines for her semi-nude cover shoot for Stardust magazine. Breaking her silence on the controversy, the actress defended herself, stating that she was just a kid at the time and didn’t understand anything about nudity or s*x.

In a recent conversation with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Mamta Kulkarni addressed the photoshoot, stating, “I was then studying in the ninth standard." She further revealed that people from Stardust magazine had shown her a picture of Demi Moore, which she did not find obscene.

The actress recalled making a statement at the time, asserting that she was still a "virgin," which, according to her, people couldn’t "digest." She explained that many believed aspiring actors would do anything to enter Bollywood, and while she acknowledged that some might take that path for money, it wasn’t the case for her.

Mamta emphasized that she never had to resort to such means as she came from a well-off family. She mentioned that her father had served as a transport commissioner for 35 years. "Since I did not know anything about s*x, I didn’t understand what nudity was about. If you are not s*xually conscious, you won’t relate nudity to obscenity,” she added.

In addition, the Karan Arjun actress was asked about the bold lyrics in songs like Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna. In response, she claimed that actresses like Madhuri Dixit or anyone else never focused on the lyrics of the songs. “Our sole focus is on our dance steps. I didn’t pay attention to the lyrics,” she stated.

Mamta further admitted that being in Bollywood often meant going along with certain industry norms. The 52-year-old shared that many times, they would receive the songs on the spot, and by the time she realized what the lyrics were, she had already filmed the sequence.

Days after Mamta Kulkarni was appointed as the Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, the Akhara’s founder, Rishi Ajay Das, expelled her. He stated that she was directly conferred the title without following the necessary religious or Akhada traditions.