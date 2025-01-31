Swara Bhasker reveals ‘more drama’ regarding her X account; claims it has been hacked: ‘I was locked out...’

A day after Swara Bhasker called out X for permanently suspending her account "for posting a Republic Day" wish, more drama unfolded as the actress revealed that her account was hacked.

On January 31, Swara Bhasker posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle with slides that began by revealing, "*UPDATE* More drama with my X account!" In the following slide, she shared, "I was locked out of my account on 30th Jan following a copyright violation charge that I’ve appealed against."

The actress further revealed that she received an email claiming that the two-factor authentication was turned off when she tried to change the password and re-access her X account. The next day (January 31), Swara claimed to have received an email that stated an unknown account had accepted a delegation invite from her handle and could now post, send DMs and create lists and groups.

"I HAVE NOT SENT ANYONE any such invitation. The blue tick verified account @ReallySwara is still visible on X but I now have access of it. It seems my account has been hacked," she wrote on a concluding note.

The actress attached screenshots of emails in the following slides. One of the pictures also featured her and Fahad Ahmad’s daughter, Raabia. She was seen holding an Indian flag in her hand while her face was hidden with a red heart emoji.

Take a look

For the unversed, on Thursday, Swara shared a slide of pictures revealing that her X account was "permanently suspended" over a Republic Day wish.

A long caption was written with her post in which she stated, “(You can’t make this stuff up!!!!) Dear X, Two images from two tweets have been marked as ‘copyright infringements’. Basis which my X account is locked / disabled, I can’t access it and permanent suspension has been approved by your teams.”

Take a look

She further presented her side of the story over the wishes she made with the slogans attached. She called the complaints “ridiculous” and stated that the mass reporting of her account had been aimed at harassing her.

Swara Bhasker is known for her appearance in movies like Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and more.