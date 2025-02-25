Meet actor who has over 100 flop films, hasn’t watched 200 of his movies but is among most reputed Bollywood stars with National Award

During the 1970s and 80s, Bollywood was ruled by legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, and Rajesh Khanna. Amid their dominance, a new actor stepped into the industry, challenging the established stars of that era. Though he no longer works as actively as Amitabh Bachchan or Dharmendra, his stardom remains as strong as it was back then. Even today, his devoted fans continue to admire and revere him.

Many Bollywood stars have experienced a flop film at some point in their careers. While some actors started with failures before rising to superstardom, there is one star from the 1980s and 90s who consistently worked in numerous films and became a top choice for filmmakers.

Remarkably, he holds the record for delivering 180 flop films over his 47-year career. Despite his extensive filmography, he has reportedly not even watched around 200 of his own movies. The secret to Mithun Chakraborty's enduring superstardom lies in his incredible filmography.

Despite appearing in 180 flop films, he also delivered 50 successful hits, making him the actor with the fourth-highest number of hit movies in Bollywood. During the 1990s, he even set a record for the most consecutive flops, with 33 back-to-back unsuccessful films from 1993-98.

In an interview, Mithun Chakraborty said, "I have done more than 370 films, out of which I have not seen about 200 films to date. Of these, 150 films also completed Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee, and many ran on screen for two years, but even in those 200 films, I worked with complete honesty and hard work."

Despite having the record for most flop films, Mithun Chakraborty continues to maintain his superstardom. He still has a huge fan following among the audiences and is considered a superstar by many.

Mithun Chakraborty, a Bollywood legend, is known for iconic films like Disco Dancer, Guru, Agneepath, and Pyar Jhukta Nahin.

He won a National Award for his stellar debut in Mrigayaa (1976), portraying a tribal man with depth and realism. In 2023, he was honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema.