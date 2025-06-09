Meet actor who offered Big B Rs 5,000 for Saat Hindustani, fought with Madhuri Dixit over costume, survived on his wife’s support and now…

In today’s Meet the Actor series, we bring to you a very popular face in the industry. An actor who actually wanted to become a director, trained under Satyajit Ray for the same, but also ended up portraying some of the most iconic roles on the silver screen. From Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas, Sidharth Malhotra’s Hasee Toh Phasee, to many more, we have seen this actor shine with his acting skills. He is none other than Tinnu Anand.

Tinnu Anand’s father, Inder Raj Anand, was a well-known writer in Bollywood. Despite his being a part of the glamor world, he did not want his son to enter the industry. But, the creative streak in him forced the veteran actor to go to his dad and confront him about his desire to direct a film.

Tinnu revealed that this had upset his father. But when he saw that his son did not want to do anything else, Anand was sent to the Satyajit Ray School.

In an interview, the Ghajini actor revealed how he was offered K Abass’ film Saat Hindustani. The heroine of this film, Neena Singh, suggested Amitabh Bachchan’s name for a role in the film. To this, Abbas had said that Big B will have to come to Mumbai for auditions at his own expense, and this is how he landed in the dream city. It was Tinnu who took him to the filmmaker’s office and was given the ‘dirty job’ of offering Big B Rs. 5000 for the entire film.

Reportedly, Anand even got in a spat with Madhuri Dixit over her costume, which made the actress walk out of Shanakht.

He is married to Shahnaz, daughter of veteran actor Agha. His wife, who is a writer and former editor of Star & Style magazine, financially supported the family when the actor was initially struggling in the industry.

