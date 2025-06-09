When Rekha attended Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's wedding flaunting sindoor and sparked endless gossip

Bollywood actress Rekha is one of the most celebrated actresses of the 90s. She is not just celebrated for her impeccable performances but also for being bold enough to follow her heart. She made heads turn at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding for attending the event flaunting her sindoor look that had everyone talking.

Yes, you heard that right! Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot in 1980. Actress Rekha, who was unmarried at that time, attended the high-profile wedding of her close friend Neetu wearing a sindoor. She absolutely stole the spotlight and her look became the talk of the town.

Later, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Rekha clarified that she had come to the wedding directly from a shoot and simply forgot to remove the sindoor. She added that she wasn’t concerned about how people would react, as she believed the look suited her and carried it with confidence.

In Yasser Usman’s unofficial biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, the much-discussed incident is vividly described. The author shared how Rekha attended the wedding in a white saree and bright red bindi. However, the highlight was the sindoor on her maang. Cameras shifted focus from the newlyweds, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, to Rekha’s unexpected appearance. Her look became the talk of the town with guests questioning whether Rekha had secretly tied the knot.

As per a Cine Blitz report from the time, she congratulated the couple before confidently taking her place at the center of the garden, further fueling the mystery.

The actress later married industrialist Mukesh Agarwal. Tragically, their marriage was short-lived due to his untimely death. Despite being widowed, Rekha has continued to wear sindoor, turning it into a signature part of her look. Over the years, she has made several public appearances styled as a married woman, confidently embracing the sindoor on her forehead.

