Meet Actor who is son of popular star, debuted with Priyanka Chopra, went on to work with Shah Rukh Khan but is now away from limelight

An actor who is the son of two of Bollywood's most versatile and talented stars, yet fate had other plans for him. Although he tried his hand at acting and gained fame alongside Shah Rukh Khan, he has now chosen to step away from the limelight.

Today, we are discussing Vivaan Shah, the son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. He made his acting debut in 2011 with Vishal Bhardwaj's 7 Khoon Maaf with Priyanka Chopra and also appeared in Farah Khan's directorial project, Happy New Year. In Khan's movie, Shah earned acclaim for his role and managed to grab eyeballs.

Vivaan is also the nephew of Lt. Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah, the former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, and has a brother named Imaad Shah, along with a paternal half-sister, Heeba Shah.

Shah completed his schooling at The Doon School in 2009. After finishing his education, he applied to St. Stephen's College at Delhi University but narrowly missed out on admission to the history honors program by just one mark. Unsatisfied with pursuing a standard BA Honors degree, he returned to Mumbai after his first year and enrolled at Jai Hind College.

Shah has appeared in several films, including Bombay Velvet (2015) where he played the character Tony. He also featured in Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana (2017) as Laaddoo, followed by roles in Kabaad The Coin (2020) as Bandhan and Ae Kaash Ke Hum (2020) as Aayush. Most recently, he starred in Coat (2023).

In an interview with DNA, Vivaan shared that his father is the biggest fan of Farah in the film industry and considers it a great blessing that Vivaan had the opportunity to work on Happy New Year. He expressed his feelings of luck and fortune for being part of Happy New Year, stating that he would cherish this moment for the rest of his life. He believed his father would be very proud and happy with his performance in the film.

Vivaan mentioned that while he learned the theoretical aspects of acting from his father, he gained practical experience while working on this film. He emphasized the importance of applying that theory and acknowledged that everyone involved helped teach him valuable lessons during the process.

He also expressed his honor in working alongside established actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, and Jackie Shroff. Vivaan described Boman as a teacher, Farah as a mother figure, Shah Rukh as a guiding light, Deepika as a close friend, Abhishek as an elder brother, Sonu as a coach, and Jackie as an institution, emphasizing the wealth of knowledge he gained about acting from the film, which he would cherish for life.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shah remarked that he has plans about his film career, calling the current year “quite productive.” He highlighted the supportive atmosphere fostered by his parents, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, as well as his brother, musician Imaad Shah, which nurtures his creative endeavors. Shah underscored their strong bond, expressing that they are “best friends first and even better art collaborators.”

