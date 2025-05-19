Aamir Khan’s PK co-star Rukhsar Rehman makes shocking revelation about fleeing with 8-month-old daughter at 19: ‘Kept asking…’

Aamir Khan's PK co-star Rukhsar Rehman's journey into Bollywood was not an easy one. Before appearing in films like PK, Sarkar, and Uri, she entered the film industry at just 17 with Yaad Rakhegi Duniya. However, her aspirations were cut short when family pressure led her to step away from acting. Her parents arranged her marriage, and by the age of 19, she had already become a mother. While leaving her home, Rehman shared that she “kept asking myself, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’”

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Rukhsar Rehman shared that becoming a mother to Aisha gave her a renewed sense of purpose, and while her life may have appeared ideal from the outside, she was silently struggling to maintain her role as a devoted wife. Over time, however, the strain became evident, ultimately leading to the breakdown of her marriage.

She revealed that there was no dramatic end to that phase of her life. One night, she quietly gathered a few belongings and left, with her 8-month-old daughter fast asleep, unaware of the changes ahead.

Rukhsar admitted to questioning her decision repeatedly, wondering if she was making the right choice. But deep down, the actress knew she had done everything a person could. Upon returning to her father's home, he welcomed her without a word of judgment, simply assuring her that she would be alright.

Starting from scratch in her hometown of Rampur, Rukhsar Rehman relied solely on determination as she opened a modest garment boutique to provide for herself and her daughter, Aisha. Yet, the creative spirit within her refused to fade away.

She recalled how, after several years, a sense of restlessness took over. In what she described as the most difficult decision of her life, she left Aisha in the care of her parents and set out to rediscover herself.

Her goal was clear: to build a better future for her daughter. In 2005, after spending more than a decade away from the industry, she returned, taking on small roles, attending auditions, and facing rejection, but never giving up.

Rukhsar Rehman's return to acting was anything but smooth, but with perseverance, one opportunity gradually led to another.

She reestablished herself through a steady stream of roles in films and television, eventually regaining recognition. Along the way, she also found love again and married filmmaker Faruk Kabir. However, life had more emotional challenges in store for her.

Reflecting on those moments, she acknowledged the pain but credited her daughter Aisha for being her constant support, even saying that, in many ways, Aisha helped raise her.

There were times she believed her journey had come to an end, but her passion for acting wouldn't allow her to give up. She expressed that when something is truly meant for you, the path eventually reveals itself once you’re ready to walk it.

