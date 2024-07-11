Ali Fazal opens up about his marriage to Richa Chadha saying 'she keeps me grounded'; shares preparation for fatherhood

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to explore a new venture as they will embrace parenthood for the first time very soon. They make a great couple and whenever they make an appearance together in public, fans go 'aww.'

Now, in a recent interview, Ali shared that Richa made him an adult as he opened up about his marriage and also shared his preparation for fatherhood.

'Marriage is all about laundas getting civilized,' says Ali Fazal

In an interview with DNA, Ali Fazal opened up about his marriage to Richa Chadha. Agreeing that marriage has changed him and that too, for the better, Ali said, "She keeps me grounded. Marriage is all about laundas getting civilised."

Sharing his life post-marriage, the Mirzapur 3 actor shared that he shares things and also pays bills. All his life, he has been someone always interested in making puzzles, solving Rubik’s cube, and playing chess. "But suddenly it’s like wow, I just pulled off this one transaction that was a monthly thing. It’s like I am responsible now," Ali stated.

Ali Fazal on his preparation for fatherhood

Fazal also talked about how he is preparing for fatherhood. Jokingly he shared that he has read books on ‘How to raise a Viking’ and later seriously added that he just has to wait for the experience.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha enjoy evening date

On July 10, pictures of the Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha exiting a salon in Bandra surfaced on social media. The couple stepped out for an evening date. In the pictures, we can also see Ali helping his pregnant wife cross the road like a true husband. The Mirzapur 3 star wore a white kurta-pajama and Richa wore a long outfit. They both smiled at the paparazzi as they posed for the cameras.

Meanwhile, on February 9, the parents-to-be revealed the news that they are going to welcome their first baby soon. Sharing two pictures, they captioned it, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in the world (happy face).” The first picture shows the text “1+1=3” while the second picture is a glimpse of the couple posing romantically.

