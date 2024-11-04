Mithun Chakraborty’s first wife and actress Helena Luke passes away in US; shared 'feeling weird' in last post

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Bollywood actress Helena Luke remembered as the first wife of Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winner Mithun Chakraborty, has sadly passed away in the United States. The news of her passing was shared on social media by her close friend, dancer and actress Kalpana Iyer.

The reason behind Helena Luke's untimely passing has not yet been revealed. Fondly remembered for her role alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the 1985 film Mard, she had a brief yet memorable marriage with Mithun Chakraborty that lasted just four months. In her last post, she shared a sense of unease and confusion, leaving fans with a poignant glimpse into her final thoughts. She wrote, “Feeling weird. Mixed emotions and no clue why, discombobulated.”

Earlier, in a candid interview with Stardust Magazine, the Mard actress reflected on her brief, four-month marriage to Mithun Chakraborty, describing it as a 'hazy dream'. She shared that she wished the marriage had never happened, revealing that Mithun had convinced her "he was the one" for her, a notion she later regretted.

Despite rumors of a possible reconciliation, she had firmly dismissed the idea, explaining that she wouldn’t return to him 'even if he were the richest man'. She hadn’t even sought alimony, choosing instead to leave the tumultuous chapter firmly behind.

Helena Luke, a renowned Indian actress and model, was born in Mumbai and later moved to the United States, where she resided in her final years. She left a lasting impression in Bollywood with her performances in films like Do Gulaab (1983), Aao Pyaar Karen (1983), and Bhai Aakhir Bhai Hota Hai (1982). Known for her talent and charm, Helena left an indelible impact on Bollywood during her career.

