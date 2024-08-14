7 best movies like Laila Majnu to lift your romantic spirits

Movies like Laila Majnu captivate the audiences with the gripping storylines, passionate love stories, and how one person can go to the extreme for the love of his or her life. In Laila Majnu, we see the story of two lovers, Qais and Laila, from Kashmir. They are unable to unite as they face opposition from their families. However, when fate intervenes, Laila gets married to another guy while Qais goes to London.

If you liked Laila Majnu, then movies such as Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and many others you will enjoy watching. Let’s have a look at the list below!

7 best movies like Laila Majnu that are unmissable

1. Haseen Dillruba

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastava

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastava IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Director: Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew Release year: 2021

2021 Genre: Romance, Thriller

Romance, Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

Haseen Dillruba showcases one couple going to the extreme for their love for each other. But their extreme actions include a murder as well, inspired by fiction writer Dinesh Pandit’s books. In a conversation with The Quint, the film's writer Kanika Dhillon revealed that Dinesh Pandit is a homage to all the pulp fiction authors she grew up reading. Rani, a suspect in her husband's murder, narrates a gripping story about her marriage as police officers search for clues to arrest her.

2. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill, Aditya Srivastava

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill, Aditya Srivastava IMDB Rating: 6/10

6/10 Director: Jayprad Desai

Jayprad Desai Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Romance, Thriller

Romance, Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

In the second part, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, we see that Rani and Rishu are constantly escaping from the police as they decide to elope together. When their plan goes awry, Rani seeks a helping hand from a kind admirer, Abhimanyu. The film received a lot of love like the first part on social media.

3. Satyaprem Ki Katha

Cast: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan

Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Director: Sameer Sanjay Vidwans

Sameer Sanjay Vidwans Release year: 2023

2023 Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy, Musical

Romance, Drama, Comedy, Musical Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Satyaprem Ki Katha is one of the best movies like Laila Majnu. In the film, Sattu is a good-hearted but good-for-nothing LLB failed guy. He dreams of marrying Katha, a girl out of his status. However, fate has other plans and they get married. The movie then follows how Sattu makes his wife fall in love with him.

4. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Cast: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Director: Arjun Varain Singh

Arjun Varain Singh Release year: 2023

2023 Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Romance, Drama, Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan received praise and love for its captivating way of addressing a common topic. Three best friends juggle life as 20-somethings in Mumbai, where romance, ambition and heartbreak collide with social media addiction.

This slice-of-life drama blurs the lines between reality and fantasy, pushing a Gen-Z into an existential crisis. There is a constant need for validation, obsessive scrolling and mindless posting taking others’ opinions on priority rather than ownself.

5. Raanjhanaa

Cast: Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker

Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Director: Aanand L. Rai

Aanand L. Rai Release year: 2013

2013 Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

In Raanjhanaa, Kundan finds that his childhood love, Zoya, likes someone from his community, so he decides to forget her. However, when he realizes that she has been lying about her fiance's religion, he becomes unhinged. The film is not only popular for its amazing plot but also the songs such as Raanjhanaa, Banarasiya, Piya Milenge, and others still mesmerize people.

6. Lootera

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey, Divya Dutta, Adil Hussain, Pratap Jaiswal

Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey, Divya Dutta, Adil Hussain, Pratap Jaiswal IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Release year: 2013

2013 Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

If you are a lover of romantic movies, Lootera is one of the best picks. In the story of the 2013 film, Pakhi, an aristocrat's daughter, falls in love with an archaeologist in 1953. Unbeknownst to her, he conducts a double life that jeopardizes their relationship. For the unversed, the second half is based on author O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. The movie is one of the most loved films and the song Sawaar Loon is still used by lovers.

7. Dil Bechara

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee

Saif Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Director: Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra Release year: 2020

2020 Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Romance, Drama, Comedy Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Dil Bechara is a heart-warming love story about two young people. They are struggling with life-threatening illnesses. Kizie Basu, who recently moved to Jamshedpur from Zambia with her parents, is devastated to learn that she has thyroid cancer. As a result, she must wear a tube around her nose and carry an oxygen cylinder with her at all times. On the other hand, Manny has previously suffered from osteosarcoma and is in remission.

While struggling to survive, Manny and Kizie, who each have a terminal illness, fall in love with each other. Afterward, the two spend the rest of their days trying to be happy and positive.

Let us know in the comment section which movie you are planning to watch this weekend!

