9 movies like Student of the Year to relive your college memories: Mohabbatein and more

Hindi cinema boasts of many college-based movies that continue to be cherished till date. We are discussing movies like Student of the Year, be it Mohabbatein, Main Hoon Na, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, or Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein. Remember ‘Rahul aur Anjali ka jhagda’ from KKHH or Raj Malhotra teaching music to his students in Mohabbatein?

These movies are still cherished till date for translating college lives on the big screen. While some characters fell in love, others got their friendship bond stronger.

Let’s check out 9 movies like Student of the Year that you can watch to relive your college memories:

1. Mohabbatein

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita, Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani

IMDB Rating: 7

Director: Aditya Chopra

Release year: 2000

Genre: Drama/Musical/Romance

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein featured an ensemble star cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and more.

Big B plays the role of Narayan Shankar, a strict and disciplined college principal who doesn’t believe in love. Things turn bitter when one of his students, Raj Malhotra, played by Shah Rukh, falls in love with Narayan’s daughter (Aishwarya’s character). Raj is ousted from the college.

Years later, he returns to the institution as a music teacher and makes his students fall in love.

2. Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar

Cast: Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Pooja Bedi, Deepak Tijori, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Director: Mansoor Khan

Release year: 1992

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Where to watch: ZEE5

The film follows the story of a rich brat, Shekhar Malhotra (Deepak Tijori), and a lower-middle-class boy, Sanjay Lal (Aamir Khan), competing to win over a beautiful girl, played by Pooja Bedi.

Meanwhile, Aamir’s character, Sanjay, goes through heavy training to compete in the bicycle race after his brother is heavily injured. Ayesha Jhulka plays the role of Anjali, a girl from Sanjay’s gang. Anjali has a crush on Sanjay. During the training, Sanjay realizes his feelings for Anjali and later ends up winning the race.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Director: Karan Johar

Release year: 1998

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Musical

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Karan Johar’s helmer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. SRK and Kajol play the roles of college besties, Rahul and Anjali.

While Anjali falls in love with Rahul, he doesn’t reciprocate the feelings and later gets married to Tina (Rani Mukherji). Years later, after Tina dies, their daughter Anjali reunites with older Anjali and her dad.

4. Ishq Vishk

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasury

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Director: Ken Ghosh

Release year: 2003

Genre: comedy/romance

Where to watch: Jio Cinema and Amazon Prime Video

This college romance story is about Shahid Kapoor’s character Rajiv Mathur faking his love for his collegemate, Payal, to gain popularity. Payal, on the other hand, is head over heels in love with him.

Things turn bad when Rajiv molests her in Alibaug and they end up breaking their relationship. Rajiv then tries to woo a new college girl, only to realize that he loves Payal too.

5. Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein

Cast: R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Release year: 2001

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

R Madhavan plays the role of Maddy, who impersonates Rajeev to win over a beautiful girl, Reena. She is supposed to get married to Rajeev. They fall in love, but later Reena learns about his identity after the real Rajeev arrives from the US.

Maddy and Rajeev turn out to be college rivals. The film starred R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan in the main roles.

6. Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar (MP3)

Cast: Ruslaan Mumtaz and Hazel Croney

IMDB Rating: 7

Director: Robbie Grewal

Release year: 2007

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Musical

Where to watch: ZEE5

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar follows the story of Delhi-based student, Rohan Sood, who falls in love with his college girl Ayesha Mehra. Their relationship gets affected after rumors of them dating other people surface.

Ayesha goes to Paris with her mom. Rohan soon realizes and travels to the city to reunite with his lady love.

7. Main Hoon Na

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao

IMDB Rating: 7

Director: Farah Khan

Release year: 2004

Genre: Action/Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Farah Khan, Main Hoon Na starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao in the leading roles.

The story follows the story of Shah Rukh’s character, Major Ram, who disguises as a college student as an undercover officer. Major Ram is on a mission to protect the General’s daughter, Sanjana, played by Amrita. He also wants to fulfill his late father’s wish to reunite his family.

8. 2 States

Cast: Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Director: Abhishek Verman

Release year: 2014

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Where to watch: ZEE5

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name, 2 States follows the story of two IIM students, Krish and Ananya (played by Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt).

They belong to different cultural backgrounds and fall in love with each other. The couple tries hard to convince each other’s parents of their marriage. While Krish goes to Chennai to impress Ananya’s parents, she arrives in Delhi to leave a positive impression on his mom and dad.

After a lot of struggle, Krish and Ananya get married in a temple in the presence of their families.

9. Wake Up Sid

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Release year:2009

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Wake Up Sid starred Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. Ranbir plays the role of Siddharth Mehra, a spoiled, rich, and irresponsible college student who has no goal in life.

He learns the meaning of life and becomes a responsible man after meeting Aisha, an aspiring writer. They start living together and later fall in love.

Which one do you like the most?

