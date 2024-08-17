9 movies like Student of the Year to relive your college memories: Mohabbatein and more
We have curated a list of 9 movies like Student of the Year. Do check them out.
Hindi cinema boasts of many college-based movies that continue to be cherished till date. We are discussing movies like Student of the Year, be it Mohabbatein, Main Hoon Na, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, or Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein. Remember ‘Rahul aur Anjali ka jhagda’ from KKHH or Raj Malhotra teaching music to his students in Mohabbatein?
These movies are still cherished till date for translating college lives on the big screen. While some characters fell in love, others got their friendship bond stronger.
Let’s check out 9 movies like Student of the Year that you can watch to relive your college memories:
1. Mohabbatein
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita, Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani
- IMDB Rating: 7
- Director: Aditya Chopra
- Release year: 2000
- Genre: Drama/Musical/Romance
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein featured an ensemble star cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and more.
Big B plays the role of Narayan Shankar, a strict and disciplined college principal who doesn’t believe in love. Things turn bitter when one of his students, Raj Malhotra, played by Shah Rukh, falls in love with Narayan’s daughter (Aishwarya’s character). Raj is ousted from the college.
Years later, he returns to the institution as a music teacher and makes his students fall in love.
2. Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Pooja Bedi, Deepak Tijori, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda
- IMDB Rating: 8.1
- Director: Mansoor Khan
- Release year: 1992
- Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Where to watch: ZEE5
The film follows the story of a rich brat, Shekhar Malhotra (Deepak Tijori), and a lower-middle-class boy, Sanjay Lal (Aamir Khan), competing to win over a beautiful girl, played by Pooja Bedi.
Meanwhile, Aamir’s character, Sanjay, goes through heavy training to compete in the bicycle race after his brother is heavily injured. Ayesha Jhulka plays the role of Anjali, a girl from Sanjay’s gang. Anjali has a crush on Sanjay. During the training, Sanjay realizes his feelings for Anjali and later ends up winning the race.
3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji
- IMDB Rating: 7.5
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release year: 1998
- Genre: Comedy/Drama/Musical
- Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Karan Johar’s helmer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. SRK and Kajol play the roles of college besties, Rahul and Anjali.
While Anjali falls in love with Rahul, he doesn’t reciprocate the feelings and later gets married to Tina (Rani Mukherji). Years later, after Tina dies, their daughter Anjali reunites with older Anjali and her dad.
4. Ishq Vishk
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasury
- IMDB Rating: 6.1
- Director: Ken Ghosh
- Release year: 2003
- Genre: comedy/romance
- Where to watch: Jio Cinema and Amazon Prime Video
This college romance story is about Shahid Kapoor’s character Rajiv Mathur faking his love for his collegemate, Payal, to gain popularity. Payal, on the other hand, is head over heels in love with him.
Things turn bad when Rajiv molests her in Alibaug and they end up breaking their relationship. Rajiv then tries to woo a new college girl, only to realize that he loves Payal too.
5. Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein
- Cast: R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan
- IMDB Rating: 7.5
- Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon
- Release year: 2001
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Where to watch: Jio Cinema
R Madhavan plays the role of Maddy, who impersonates Rajeev to win over a beautiful girl, Reena. She is supposed to get married to Rajeev. They fall in love, but later Reena learns about his identity after the real Rajeev arrives from the US.
Maddy and Rajeev turn out to be college rivals. The film starred R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan in the main roles.
6. Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar (MP3)
- Cast: Ruslaan Mumtaz and Hazel Croney
- IMDB Rating: 7
- Director: Robbie Grewal
- Release year: 2007
- Genre: Comedy/Drama/Musical
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar follows the story of Delhi-based student, Rohan Sood, who falls in love with his college girl Ayesha Mehra. Their relationship gets affected after rumors of them dating other people surface.
Ayesha goes to Paris with her mom. Rohan soon realizes and travels to the city to reunite with his lady love.
7. Main Hoon Na
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao
- IMDB Rating: 7
- Director: Farah Khan
- Release year: 2004
- Genre: Action/Comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Farah Khan, Main Hoon Na starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao in the leading roles.
The story follows the story of Shah Rukh’s character, Major Ram, who disguises as a college student as an undercover officer. Major Ram is on a mission to protect the General’s daughter, Sanjana, played by Amrita. He also wants to fulfill his late father’s wish to reunite his family.
8. 2 States
- Cast: Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
- IMDB Rating: 6.9
- Director: Abhishek Verman
- Release year: 2014
- Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name, 2 States follows the story of two IIM students, Krish and Ananya (played by Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt).
They belong to different cultural backgrounds and fall in love with each other. The couple tries hard to convince each other’s parents of their marriage. While Krish goes to Chennai to impress Ananya’s parents, she arrives in Delhi to leave a positive impression on his mom and dad.
After a lot of struggle, Krish and Ananya get married in a temple in the presence of their families.
9. Wake Up Sid
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma
- IMDB Rating: 7.6
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Release year:2009
- Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Wake Up Sid starred Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. Ranbir plays the role of Siddharth Mehra, a spoiled, rich, and irresponsible college student who has no goal in life.
He learns the meaning of life and becomes a responsible man after meeting Aisha, an aspiring writer. They start living together and later fall in love.
Which one do you like the most?
