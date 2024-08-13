9 horror-comedy movies like Stree: Munjya, Bhediya & others to watch at midnight

We have grown up watching many horror movies in Indian cinema. While some of those films managed to scare us, a few of them made us laugh out loud. Most of us remain on the edge of our seats to witness witches, a dancer singing in Bengali, an old man’s spirit becoming a child’s friend, people running away from zombies, and more. A section of the audience prefers watching horror-comedy movies like Stree. Now that the makers are releasing Stree 2, we have curated a list of movies, including horror comedies and supernatural comedies.

Let’s check them out.

9 horror-comedy movies like Stree that will make you scream and laugh out loud

1. Munjya

Cast: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 2024

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is a horror-comedy film starring Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh. It follows the story of a mischievous and vengeful spirit.

The film begins with a young boy who mistakenly sets free an evil spirit while performing a black magic ritual. The spirit in the form of a creature begins to haunt women in the village.

2. Kakuda

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, and Ritesh Deshmukh

IMDB Rating: 5.4

Release year: 2024

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Where to watch: ZEE5

Another Aditya Sarpotdar directorial, Kakuda, was released in July this year. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, and Ritesh Deshmukh, the story is set against the backdrop of Rathodi village.

The village is trapped in time as it is cursed by a dwarf ghost, Kakuda. In the village, every house has two doors, and one must be open for the ghost who enters the village at 7:15 pm.

Advertisement

3. Bhool Bhulaiyya

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2007

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyya starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja. Shiney played the role of Siddharth Chaturvedi, an NRI who returns to his ancestral house and decides to stay there with his wife, Avani, played by Vidya Balan.

The couple pays no attention to the warnings by the ghost. Soon, they start experiencing scary occurrences. It leads Siddharth to call his psychiatrist friend Dr. Aditya Shrivastav, played by Akshay Kumar, at his haveli.

4. Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot is a supernatural comedy film released in 2022. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar in the lead roles. The story revolves around two unemployed young men, Major and Gullu, played by Siddhant and Ishaan, who aspire to be exorcists.

One day, they organize a ghost Halloween party and end up meeting a ghost, Ragini, played by Katrina. Ragini promises to help them and earn money, and in return, asks for a favor of helping souls attain their moksha.

Advertisement

5. Bhoot Police

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2021

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, Bhoot Police was released in 2021. The horror comedy features Saif and Arjun playing the roles of two brothers, Vibhuti and Chiraunji, who run an exorcist business. Both of them, however, have no idea about exorcism and only earn with people’s superstitions.

The story begins with them visiting a village in Rajasthan to perform an exorcism on a girl who is possessed by her late grandfather. It turns out that she is faking it as her family forces her to get married.

6. Bhediya

Cast: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2022

Genre: Supernatural-comedy

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya featured Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The story follows Varun’s character Bhasker and his cousin, Janardhan, played by Abhishek Banerjee, to visit Arunachal Pradesh for a road-building project.

Advertisement

Things change when Bhasker is bitten by a wolf in the forests of Ziro. While Bhasker is saved by Dr. Anika (Kriti Sanon), a local veterinarian. He soon begins to experience changes in his body and slowly transforms into a werewolf.

7. Roohi

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma

IMDB Rating: 4.3

Release year: 2021

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, Roohi was directed by Hardik Mehta. The horror comedy film features Rajkummar as Bhawra Pandey and Varun Sharma as Kattanni Qureshi.

Both of them abduct Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor’s character) as a task given by a kidnapper. However, they later learn that Roohi is possessed by a spirit.

8. Go Goa Gone

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 2013

Genre: Zombie action-comedy

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Go Goa Gone starred Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari. This Raj and DK directorial is touted as the first stoner film in India. Kunal, Vir, and Anand play the roles of three friends who travel to Goa to relax.

One day, they end up attending a rave party in Goa, which is organized by Russian mafias who sell an expensive drug to the guests. Things turn upside down when they learn that the island is affected by zombies. They soon meet Saif’s character, Boris, who kills zombies with the help of his friend.

Advertisement

9. Bhootnath

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aman Siddiqui, Juhi Chawla, and Shah Rukh Khan

IMDB Rating: 6.4

Release year: 2008

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Remember when Amitabh Bachchan played a ghost in Bhoothnath? The 2008 film also starred Aman Siddiqui, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Juhi Chawla. Shah Rukh Khan was cast in an extended cameo appearance in the movie.

Bhoothnath was a Hindi film adaptation of Oscar Wilde's 1887 short story titled The Canterville Ghost. Big B and Aman’s camaraderie as Bhoothnath and Banku was the highlight of the movie.

Hope you have enjoyed the list of these movies like Stree.

ALSO READ: 9 must-watch movies like Chhichhore that will rekindle your college nostalgia