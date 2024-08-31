7 movies on Netflix to set your Friday night mood

When it comes to winding down after a long week, few things are better than settling in with a good movie. Netflix offers several options that are perfect for kickstarting your weekend with a heart full of love. Here’s our hand-picked selection of slice-of-life movies on Netflix to set the perfect mood for your Friday night:

1. Friday Night Plan

Cast: Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Friday Night Plan is a fresh take on the coming-of-age genre. The film follows the story of two brothers who are in the process of planning the ultimate Friday night party. The film is a light-hearted comedy-drama exploring the ups and downs of teenage life quite well. Debutant Babil Khan brings honesty to his character and anyone who has ever faced the pressures of adolescence will find him relatable.

Watch Friday Night Plan if you’re in the mood for a film that is all about siblings.

2. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a contemporary drama that explores the intricate dynamics of friendships in the digital era. It follows the journey of three friends navigating the tumultuous landscape of social media, technology, and the increasingly indistinct boundaries between real life and the online realm. Siddhant, Ananya, and Adarsh shine in their roles as young adults seeking to carve out their identities in a fast-evolving world.

This film is a must-watch for those who appreciate stories based on modern-day life problems. We surely suggest this for your next Friday night watchlist.

3. Three of Us

Cast: Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Drama

Three of Us tells the story of three individuals who take up a journey of self-discovery while confronting their pasts and the choices that have led them to where they are now. Shefali, Jaideep, and Swanand give powerful performances with the film’s narrative being slow-burning but deeply engaging. Three of Us is perfect for those who enjoy introspective dramas filled with a perfect amount of love, loss, and redemption.

4. Sukhee

Cast: Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Sukhee is a feel-good comedy-drama that tells the story of a woman rediscovering herself after years of being a devoted wife and mother. Shilpa Shetty stars as the central character, Sukhee, who decides to take a break from her mundane life and go on a trip with her friends. The film is a celebration of womanhood, friendship, the importance of self-care, and a subtle slap of patriarchal boundaries.

Watch Sukhee if you’re looking for a movie that is both entertaining and empowering and we bet it surely makes up a great choice for a girls’ night in.

5. Life in a… Metro

Cast: Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kay Kay Menon

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Release Year: 2007

Genre: Drama, Romance

Life in a Metro is a multi-narrative drama that weaves together the lives of several characters living in Mumbai. With an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Kay Kay Menon, the film offers a platter of brilliant performances with music composed by Pritam.

Life in a Metro is the author’s personal favorite on the list and makes for an ideal choice for a wholesome Friday night.

6. Wake Up Sid

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Release Year: 2009

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Wake Up Sid is a coming-of-age drama that follows the journey of Siddharth ‘Sid’ Mehra, a directionless college student played by Ranbir Kapoor, and his transformation from a carefree slacker to a responsible adult. The chemistry between Sid and Aisha (Konkana) is beautifully understated, with their relationship evolving from friendship to something deeper.

The film’s soundtrack, featuring songs like Iktara became immortal and we assure Wake Up Sid is perfect for those who enjoy stories of dreams and desires making it a great pick for a feel-good Friday night.

7. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Who needs an explanation about why to watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Yet, let's give you a brief one. The movie explores the journey of Kabir "Bunny" Thapar (Ranbir Kapoor), an adventurous, free-spirited young man, and Naina Talwar (Deepika Padukone), a studious and reserved girl. They cross paths on a trekking trip with mutual friends, and their chemistry is electric.

A standout scene is the reunion of Bunny and Naina years after their initial trip, where past emotions and unresolved feelings come to the fore. Songs like Badtameez Dil and Kabira flavor the narrative, making it a perfect choice to set the mood for a nostalgic and uplifting Friday night.

These seven films on Netflix offer a variety of genres and narratives making sure that there’s something for every kind of Friday night vibe. Whether you’re in the mood for a light-hearted comedy, or a dramatic romance, this list has you covered. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and let these movies on Netflix set the tone for a perfect Friday night.

