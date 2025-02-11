Mrs: Director of Sanya Malhotra starrer reveals real reason for making Hindi remake; ‘I wanted my mother to…’

Sanya Malhotra’s latest film, Mrs., has been receiving immense appreciation from fans. The movie, a remake of the Malayalam cult classic The Great Indian Kitchen, is gaining widespread love. Director Arati Kadav acknowledged that recreating The Great Indian Kitchen was a challenging task. She revealed, "I wanted my mother to see The Great Indian Kitchen, but when she was watching, it was only for 15-20 minutes. They're not used to subtitles, and so I told her I made this for you only."

Discussing her inspiration behind adapting the story, the filmmaker shared with the Hindustan Times that she believed it needed to be set in North India to reach a wider audience, as the film's themes were especially relevant to that region.

She expressed that viewers there needed to experience the narrative firsthand. Recalling a personal moment, she mentioned that she had wanted her mother to watch The Great Indian Kitchen, but her mother could only sit through 15-20 minutes of it due to the subtitles.

Recreating a beloved story comes with its challenges, as the filmmaker must find a way to make it their own. Director Arati shared that for her to take on a project, the story must resonate with her on a deeply personal level.

She explained that certain aspects of the narrative felt familiar, reflecting experiences from her own life and her mother’s. By drawing from personal experiences, she aimed to add elements to the film that would connect with and speak to many women.

Director Arati shared that before making the film, she interviewed several young married women to understand their lives and aspirations. Reflecting on these conversations, she mentioned that some of them were deeply emotional.

Recalling one particular interaction, she spoke about meeting a woman who was ten years younger than her but faced the same struggles she had experienced.

The honesty of their discussion moved both of them to tears. Arati expressed her surprise, questioning how someone from a younger generation could still face the same issues. She emphasized that while such challenges were once believed to belong to past generations, patriarchy continues to persist.

Mrs., starring Sanya Malhotra, is now streaming on Zee5 and has received positive reviews from both fans and critics.