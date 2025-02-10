Mrs. Ending Explained: Did Sanya Malhotra’s Richa leave husband Diwakar and pursue her dream?

Spoiler Alert: The story contains spoilers of movie Mrs.

Arati Kadav's film Mrs. starring Sanya Malhotra sheds light on the deeply ingrained gender roles in Indian society, which, despite evolving times, continue to be rigid and oppressive. The film serves as a call for change, emphasizing the importance of equality between men and women. It challenges the traditional notion that household responsibilities are solely a woman's duty and advocates for gratitude and shared responsibilities within a marriage.

The story follows Richa (Sanya Malhotra), a strong-willed woman who values her independence while embracing the idea of marriage. She had always believed in a balanced partnership, where both spouses respect each other’s aspirations. However, her expectations were shattered when she married Diwakar, a gynecologist she initially presumed to be progressive.

As she settled into her new home, she noticed her mother-in-law tirelessly handling all household chores, catering to her husband’s every need without question.

When her mother-in-law temporarily left to care for her pregnant daughter, Richa found herself solely responsible for the household, exposing the patriarchal attitudes that had been deeply rooted in the family for generations.

Diwakar and his father, despite being educated professionals, treated the household as if it were a service facility, demanding food at specific times and showing no appreciation for Richa’s efforts. Sarcastic remarks about her cooking skills and household management were casually thrown around, making her feel unappreciated and trapped.

Diwakar viewed Richa as a mere caretaker who had to fulfill his daily needs while also conforming to his traditional ideals of a submissive wife. When she expressed her desire to pursue her passion for dance and take up a teaching job, she was immediately dismissed. Her ambitions were deemed inappropriate for a woman of their household, and her opinions were blatantly ignored.

Over time, Richa’s frustration grew, but her attempts to communicate with Diwakar proved futile. He manipulated her emotions, making her feel as though she was at fault for wanting more from life. The constant condescension and lack of respect pushed her to her breaking point.

During her father-in-law’s birthday celebration, when she was once again treated like a servant, she snapped. In a fit of rage, she served the guests dirty water, an act of defiance against the years of oppression she had silently endured. When Diwakar confronted her in anger, she retaliated by drenching him with the same dirty water, showing her rejection of the toxic environment she had been forced into.

Ultimately, Richa made the courageous decision to leave Diwakar and reclaim her freedom. She joined her dance troupe, embracing her passion and finally feeling liberated. Diwakar, unable to change his ways, remarried and continued his life with another woman who was expected to conform to the same outdated expectations.

Richa’s journey in Mrs. serves as a powerful reminder that women do not have to sacrifice their dreams for societal approval. Instead, they have the right to seek happiness, respect, and independence on their own terms.