Mrs Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Sanya Malhotra starrer social drama

The social drama Mrs. was released on ZEE5 on February 7, 2025. The film stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The netizens who have already watched the Arati Kadav directorial shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the 9 tweets in this piece to find out what the audience is saying about the movie before you decide to give it a shot.

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised the performance of Sanya Malhotra in Mrs. They also appreciated the enlightening narrative.

One person said, “Watched #MrsOnZEE5 #Mrs Seriously @sanyamalhotra07 You Are Incredible And How. It Was Such a Heavy Film To Be Honest @AratiKadav Take A Bow Not Everyone Gets An Adaptation So Right And It's Execution Sanya And All The Co Actors Nailed It @ZEE5India @jiostudios @bawejastudios.”

Another user wrote, “#Mrs is a beautiful rendition of The Great Indian kitchen and Juice. There's one sequence where lead actress tells about individuality with analogy of Prime numbers. Soo heart warming :) cutuss @sanyamalhotra07.”

A netizen lauded Sanya’s acting, saying, “Strength, depth, and pure magic—#SanyaMalhotra carries #Mrs. with effortless brilliance. A true leading force!”

One post read, “#Mrs. #TheGreatIndianKitchen is a screenplay brilliance, something that should be experienced by everyone. This time again, the story does not fail. Added dialogues and songs nevertheless makes the impact. Sanya Malhotra, the actor, simply excels.”

A tweet exclaimed, “Performance of a decade by @sanyamalhotra07 in #MRS. It's a must watch for everyone. By far the best acting by anyone this decade. Hope she gets her due.. #Mrs #SanyaMalhotra.”

Another review stated, “A Beautiful Movie With A Class Performance By @sanyamalhotra07 A Must Watch Yes For Married Men Also What To Not To Do In Marriage #MrsOnZEE5.”

Check out more reactions here!

Alongside Sanya Malhotra, the cast of Mrs. includes Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam drama The Great Indian Kitchen. It revolves around Richa, a trainer dancer, who struggles in her role as a housewife after her marriage. Presented by Jio Studios in Association with Baweja Studios, the movie is directed by Arati Kadav. It can be streamed on ZEE5.