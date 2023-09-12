EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra opens up on historic success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; says 'I feel fortunate...'

Sanya Malhotra marked her debut in the film industry in 2016 with the blockbuster Dangal, starring alongside Aamir Khan. She has been a part of several acclaimed films like Badhaai Ho, Ludo, Pagglait, and more. Fast forward 7 years since her debut, she has achieved another monumental success in her filmography with Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Directed by Atlee and also featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the film has been showered with praise from both audiences and critics while breaking records at the box office. Sanya plays a pivotal role in the movie as a part of SRK’s formidable girl gang, and her compelling storyline left audiences deeply moved. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her thoughts on the film's historic success.

Sanya Malhotra on success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanya Malhotra revealed that she was fortunate and blessed to be a part of Jawan. She also revealed her excitement at finally being able to talk about being in a Shah Rukh Khan film. Sanya stated, “I feel fortunate to be a part of it and I feel so excited to be telling this to people now. I was promoting Kathal and that's when I first posted anything about being a part of it and so many of my friends had no idea that I'm a part of Jawan or I'm in a film with Shah Rukh sir. I got so many reactions, so many calls and messages from my friends saying 'Hume kyun nahi bataya' because who’s not a Shah Rukh Khan fan. The film is massive and I just feel so fortunate and blessed to be a part of it.”

Earlier, during an interactive session with her fans, Sanya faced the choice between Jawan and Dangal. In her response, she shared a boomerang where she playfully shook her finger in a 'no' gesture, conveying that she couldn't pick between the two movies.

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s girl gang in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's girl gang plays an essential role in the narrative. The characters, portrayed by actresses Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi, have a compelling reason to seek revenge.

