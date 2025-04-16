Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan shares whether rom-com was ‘perfect debut’ for him; ‘I did want a commercial…’

The romantic comedy Nadaaniyan marked the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film, which was released on Netflix, wasn’t well-received by the viewers. Ibrahim recently shared his opinion on whether the film was the ‘perfect debut’ for him. He revealed that he wanted a ‘commercial’ big screen launch, but believed that theaters aren’t what they were before.

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked if he thought that Nadaaniyan was the right debut for him. In response, he stated that prior to his debut, he worked with Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He shared that he loved and respected the filmmaker a lot. Ibrahim said that Karan gave him ‘such a good platform’ with Nadaaniyan. He was grateful to the latter for believing in him and guiding him.

The actor further expressed that he had wished for a grand theatrical launch. “Yes, I did want a commercial, grand, theatre mein seeti marne wala launch. But nowadays, maybe theaters are not the way they used to be,” he said.

Ibrahim Ali Khan believed that everything depended on the director and the content in today’s times. Taking Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor’s names, he said that he didn’t think there would ever be stars like them again. Ibrahim mentioned, “It just doesn’t work how it used to work in the ’80s and in the ’90s, when these guys would just stand in front of the camera and the movies would be a hit.”

Ibrahim said that it is difficult for today’s actors to have a craze like that. He further added that he didn’t consider himself a star but a ‘nobody.’ He thought that his work would have to speak for him. “I like the concept of being an actor and doing good work, which in 2025 is key,” he stated. Ibrahim concluded by saying that a famous star could make a bad script work in the past, but it isn’t that way anymore.

Ibrahim Ali Khan will next be seen in the action thriller Sarzameen.

