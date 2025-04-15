Sarzameen: Ibrahim Ali Khan shares his experience of working with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran; ‘I fell in love…’

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan recently starred in Nadaaniyan, a romantic comedy released on Netflix. He had already been working on two other movies, Sarzameen and Diler, before making his debut. Ibrahim recently opened up about the former and shared his experience working with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He revealed that his collaboration with the latter made him fall in love with the South industry.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked about his first day of shooting. In response, he shared that his first day of shooting was not on Nadaaniyan but on a different movie that hasn’t been released yet.

Ibrahim revealed that it was his collaboration with ‘phenomenal actress’ Kajol and ‘a superstar in the South’ Prithviraj Sukumaran. For the uninitiated, the trio is set to be seen in Sarzameen, but the film’s official announcement is still awaited.

During the conversation, Ibrahim mentioned that working alongside Prithviraj was a ‘life-changing’ experience for him. He praised his co-star and said, “I fell in love with the South industry.” The actor added that he was intrigued by the South industry and expressed his desire to do a film there. He hoped that some filmmaker would make one with him.

Ibrahim further called Prithviraj a ‘powerhouse’ and shared that he learned a lot from him. He also lauded Kajol. Coming back to his first day on the set, Ibrahim recalled that it was ‘nerve-wracking.’

Sarzameen is said to be an action thriller centered around Kashmir terrorism. It is directed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani.

In 2022, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Prithviraj Sukumaran had joined the cast of Sarzameen. A source close to the development shared, “The premise of the film is centered around three key characters played by Prithviraj, Kajol, and Ibrahim. While Prithviraj and Kajol are paired opposite each other, details of Ibrahim’s character are kept under wraps for now.”

Meanwhile, in his lineup, Ibrahim Ali Khan also has Diler, produced by Dinesh Vijan. Sreeleela is the female lead in the movie.

