Karan Johar pens sweet note on his 'galaxy' Hiroo Johar's 82nd birthday; Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & more are all heart

Today, March 18, 2025, marks the 82nd birthday of Karan Johar’s mother, Hiroo Johar. On the special occasion, the filmmaker penned a sweet note and called his mom his ‘galaxy.’ Many Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more, reacted to the post. They were all heart.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a couple of cute pictures with his mother Hiroo Johar on her birthday. In the first photo, they were seen sharing a warm, tight hug. The second one was a black-and-white shot of his mom holding him in his childhood.

In the caption, the filmmaker said, “My mom turns 82 today… I only have gratitude in my heart to the universe for giving me the privilege of being born to her….”

Sharing her role in his life, Karan wrote, “She grounds me everyday (‘they gave you an award??? Why ??’) she centres me (‘be grateful… it could go away some day’) She reprimands me chapter 1 (‘what are you wearing Karan ???’) she reprimands me chapter 2 (‘you are always on the phone!!!!’).”

He added, “BUT she is my world, my galaxy and my big love story with and of life. love you Mama.”

Karan Johar’s post on Hiroo Johar’s birthday:

Many Bollywood stars gushed over the mother-son bond and also extended their wishes to Hiroo Johar. Ananya Panday wrote, “Happy birthday Hiroo aunty (red heart emojis),” and Shilpa Shetty stated, “Happppyyyy Birthday Auntie, may you be blessed with happiness and great health.”

Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan, Maniesh Paul, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Zoya Akhtar, Abhay Verma, Bipasha Basu, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Kapoor, and more wished in the comments.

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Khushi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and others left a heart by liking the post.

On the work front, Karan Johar’s latest directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is gearing up to make an action entertainer. He will also be making his OTT debut with a big-budget web series.