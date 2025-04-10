Ranbir Kapoor holds Alia Bhatt close in UNSEEN PICS from Jamnagar; their glow is magnetic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make for one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Their chemistry never fails to delight their fans. Some unseen pictures from their Jamnagar vacation have now surfaced on the internet. Ranbir was seen holding Alia close in the photo. Their glow was absolutely magnetic.

A couple of unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from their 2025 holiday in Jamnagar were shared on social media on April 10. In the photo, the couple was seen posing with another individual. Ranbir was dressed in a black hoodie with blue shorts. He sported a mustache and his hair was neatly trimmed.

The actor had one arm around his wife, who was smiling for the camera. Alia looked stunning without makeup and with her messy, open hair. She donned a black t-shirt and blue jeans. She also wore her golden hoop earrings.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures!

Last month, the netizens were in awe of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love for each other during the former’s pre-birthday celebrations. The duo had a meet-and-greet event with the paparazzi where Alia cut a cake. In one video, she was seen doing a little dance and feeding the cake to herself before her husband. RK playfully put some cake on her nose and then kissed her head.

Check out the video here!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to reunite on the screen after the fantasy film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. They have been shooting for Love & War, a magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla shed light on the dynamics of the characters. A source close to the development shared, “It’s a film revolving around two strong-headed males played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Both of them are phenomenal actors and indulge in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt’s character.” Fans can expect some confrontational sequences between RK and Vicky.

Love & War is set to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026.

