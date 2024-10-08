National Awards 2024: Yami Gautam is 'proud daughter' after her father Mukesh Gautam's big win; says 'Emotions cannot be poured in words'

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony is being held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi today (October 8). Yami Gautam's father, filmmaker Mukesh Gautam, who helmed Baghi Di Dhee in 2022, has won the prestigious award in the Best Punjabi Film category. Yami is a 'proud daughter' after her father's big win and recently expressed that 'emotions cannot be poured in words'.

On Tuesday, Yami Gautam took to Instagram to share the news of her father Mukesh Gautam's big win at the National Film Awards 2024. Yami, who was watching the ceremony on television, dropped pictures of the live telecast. The post features her dad receiving the award from India's President Droupadi Murmu on the stage at the event.

Yami got emotional while watching her father's latest achievement and expressed that she is a "proud daughter". The Article 370 actress also recalled that it has been one of the hardest journeys for him that she has witnessed in her life.

"Very emotional moment as my father, Shri Mukesh Gautam received his first National Award, as a director, for his film - ‘Baghi Di Dhee’. Emotions cannot be poured in words. I am such a proud daughter," she wrote.

"My father’s journey till here has been one of the hardest journeys I have seen & yet couldn’t deter him from his consistent passion for work & immense honesty in ethics. Your family is proud of you, papa," read her caption further.

Earlier in an interview with Times of India, Yami's father Mukesh Gautam expressed his feelings after being nominated for the National Film Awards in August this year. Mukesh had shared that he feels wonderful after winning the award. The Punjabi director added that it is a beautiful feeling as his film, Baghi Di Dhee, faced challenges like budget constraints and limited resources.

Celebrities including Rishab Shetty, AR Rahman, Neena Gupta, Sooraj Barjatya, and others have been felicitated at the ongoing National Film Awards ceremony.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in a political action thriller, Article 370 earlier this year. The film was released in February.

