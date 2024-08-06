Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play Judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in his next film; CONFIRMS brother Faizuddin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Rautu Ka Raaz and once again showcased his acting prowess. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the versatile actor again and his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui treated them with a piece of great news. In his upcoming film, Nawazuddin will play the role of the controversial Assamese judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa. Notably, his brother is also producing the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's bother Faizuddin Siddiqui has confirmed the making of the film. The story will delve into the events leading to Rajkhowa’s arrest and execution, exploring his complex character.

He said in a statement, "I was super intrigued by this story and I really wanted to be a part of such a film so I thought of going ahead and producing this film myself in my own production house and who better than my brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the role of Upendra Nath Rajkhowa who is an Assamese judge. We all already know the versatility and range of Nawaz and I am delighted to announce this project with my brother”

In a recent interview with India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that there is no harm for actors to charge a film's fees after the film is completed instead of at the beginning of the film.

"I don't know about others, but my fee is very balanced. Auron ke hote honge fee hike, mera nahi hai (Others might hike their fees, I don't). But a good film should be made at any cost, and for that, if we take the fees later instead of at the beginning of the movie, there is no harm in that. The idea should be to make good films, without any burden," Nawazuddin told the portal.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also added that there is a change in the industry because of small films. He further stated that these small films that make a name for themselves when they're released internationally have brought about a little bit of change.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was last seen in Rautu Ka Raaz, will be seen in Oil Kumar, Adbhut, Noorani Chehra, and Sangeen.

