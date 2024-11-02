Neena Gupta drops special birthday wish for ‘nai mummy’ Masaba Gupta as she celebrates first birthday with baby girl; See PIC

New mom Masaba Gupta is joyfully celebrating her first birthday since welcoming her baby girl! To add an extra touch of love to the day, her mother, actress Neena Gupta, shared a touching Instagram post. Accompanying a sweet photo, Neena expressed her heartfelt wishes for her ‘nai mummy’, making the occasion even more memorable.

Neena Gupta took to Instagram today, November 2, to share a striking monochrome photo of Masaba Gupta from her collection, showcasing the fashion designer's stunning beauty. Alongside the gorgeous image, Neena penned a heartfelt message for her daughter, wishing her “Nai mummy ko Happy Birthday.”

The post perfectly captures the love and pride Neena feels for her daughter on her special day.

Check it out here!

As soon as Neena Gupta posted her birthday tribute, fans quickly flooded the comments with warm wishes. Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, celebrated the occasion by saying, “Happy Birthday to the new mother who has been born along with her baby daughter @masabagupta.”

Anupam Kher chimed in with a cheerful, “Happy Budday!” while Anu Ranjan expressed, “Happy birthday dearest Masaba.” One user remarked, “Happy birthday to Masaba, but a bigger moment for you. Your living legacy has given her wings of freedom, hope, and an upbringing that’s unmatched.”

Another user added, “Happy birthday, dear Masaba. It’s lovely to see you blossom as your mother’s daughter and now as a mom yourself. Happy motherhood!” Yet another comment praised her, saying, “Happy Birthday, beautiful and strong woman.”

Recently, Masaba and actor husband Satyadeep Misra marked their first Diwali as new parents, and Masaba Gupta shared a delightful glimpse into the festivities on her Instagram. On October 31, she posted a series of photos featuring cherished moments with her husband, Satyadeep Misra, as well as her parents, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra.

The collection kicked off with a cozy shot of Masaba relaxing on the sofa while her husband stood affectionately behind her. Following this, a joyful image of her parents laughing together captured the warmth of the celebration.

Another highlight was a touching photo that showcased the strong bond between Masaba and her mother. She also included snapshots of the little details that made their family celebration memorable, and even her adorable dog made a cameo in the family portrait, adding to the festive spirit.

Renowned celebrity designer Masaba Gupta and her actor husband Satyadeep Misra delighted fans earlier this year with the unexpected news of their pregnancy. Fast forward a few months, the couple took to Instagram to share the joyous announcement of their baby’s arrival on October 11, celebrating this beautiful new chapter in their lives.

