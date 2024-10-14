Neena Gupta drops adorable glimpse of Masaba Gupta’s newborn baby as she poses with ‘beti ki beti’; fans call her ‘glamorous nani’

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is over the moon as she embraces her new role as a grandmother! Her daughter, Masaba Gupta, welcomed a baby girl with husband Satyadeep Misra, and Neena couldn’t be happier. She recently shared an adorable first pic cradling her granddaughter, captioning it, “Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha.” Fans flooded the comments, dubbing her the ‘glamorous nani.’

Today, on October 14, Neena Gupta shared a touching moment on Instagram with her daughter Masaba Gupta and son-in-law Satyadeep Misra’s newborn baby girl. In the heartwarming photo, Neena cradles her granddaughter close, eyes closed, cherishing the sweet bond as she brings her face near to the baby. The little one looks adorable in a blue and white winter cap, snugly wrapped in a white baby wrap. Neena herself looks stylish, donning a white shirt paired with blue denim and chic sunglasses, with her hair flowing freely. It's her beautiful first meeting with her granddaughter!

In the post, Neena Gupta expressed her joy with the caption, “Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha.” The moment she shared the lovely photo, fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulations. Mrunal Thakur sweetly commented, “Awwwww congratulations,” while Darshan Kumar simply wrote, “Congratulations.”

One user praised her as the 'most glamorous nani', saying, “Congratulations Nani Maa! You would make the most glamorous nani.” Another chimed in, “Finallyyy, you’ve become a nani… CONGRATULATIONS TO THE SE*IEST NAANI!” Others shared their sentiments, with comments like, “I feel your feelings” and “Nothing can beat this emotion.”

Neena Gupta was honored at the National Film Awards on October 8, 2024, where she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Following this incredible achievement, her daughter Masaba Gupta couldn't contain her joy. Taking to Instagram, she shared photos and videos of Neena receiving her award, expressing her pride and admiration. In her heartfelt post, Masaba wrote, "Will tell my baby NaniJi is the coolest and was winning National Awards since 1994 with flowers in her hair....CONGRATULATIONS @neena_gupta."

On October 12, 2024, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra took to Instagram to joyfully announce the arrival of their baby girl, revealing her birth date. The first slide showcased a serene blue background with a moon and a white lotus, accompanied by the message: "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024 Masaba & Satyadeep."

The second slide featured an adorable image of their daughter's tiny foot. The heartfelt caption read, "11.10.24," adorned with a pink lotus emoji and a nazar amulet emoji, celebrating this precious moment.

