Dil Dosti Aur Dogs OTT Release: When and where to watch Neena Gupta and Sharad Kelkar’s paw-some movie

Dil Dosti Aur Dogs aims to delve into the deep emotional bond shared between people and their beloved dogs. Helmed by National Award-winning director Viral Shah, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, with Neena Gupta at the forefront. She describes her character as an intimate and transformative experience of self-discovery.

When and where to watch Dil Dosti Aur Dogs

Dil Dosti aur Dogs is set to stream from February 28, 2025, on JioHotstar. The makers recently released the heartfelt trailer for the movie.

Trailer and Plot of Dil Dosti Aur Dogs

Set against the scenic backdrop of Goa, the film highlights the profound impact dogs can have on human lives and relationships. Scheduled to stream on JioHotstar, it presents a heartwarming tale of love, companionship, and emotional healing.

Neena Gupta shared that portraying her character in the film was a deeply emotional experience. She explained that her role depicts a woman who has long suppressed her passions and withdrawn from the world.

However, through an unexpected companion, she gradually realizes that life still holds many possibilities. Describing it as a beautiful journey of discovery, she expressed a personal connection to the role.

Gupta further expressed that working with director Viral Shah was a wonderful experience, praising his clear vision while also allowing the actors creative freedom to fully embrace their roles. She highlighted the warmth and camaraderie among the cast, describing the set as a family-like environment.

Advertisement

Gupta particularly enjoyed collaborating with her co-stars, each of whom contributed something unique to the narrative. Excited about the film’s release, she shared her enthusiasm for audiences to witness this heartwarming journey and expressed her joy over Dil Dosti Aur Dogs premiering on JioHotstar.

Cast and crew of Dil Dosti Aur Dogs

The film features a stellar cast of acting talents, including Neena Gupta, Masumeh Makhija, Sharad Kelkar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Keerti Kelkar, Tinu Anand, Ehan Bhat, and Tridha Chaudhary.

The film is directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Viral Shah and is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Masumeh Makhija, and Viral Shah under the production houses of Jio Studios and The Creative Tribe.