Neena Gupta wants to question Dimple Kapadia ‘tu toh LA gayi bhi nahi’ after she failed audition for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet; ‘Meri panauti chal rahi hai’

Neena Gupta, who made a comeback in films with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho in 2018, has proved her acting prowess in recent years. Do you know that the celebrated actress auditioned for veteran Dimple Kapadia's role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet? However, she failed the audition. Neena Gupta recently shared that she wanted to question Dimple about not visiting Los Angeles as she did. The Badhaai Do actress admits that she has a bit of bad luck in auditions.

During a new episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want, Neena Gupta spoke about giving an audition for Christopher Nolan's directorial venture Tenet. Neena remembered jetting off to Los Angeles for a day to meet the director regarding the role.

The Panchayat star began by saying that the actress gives a lot of auditions but ends up failing. It works in her favor when she doesn't opt for them. "Koi meri panauti chal rahi hai (It's my bad luck)," she noted.

Neena Gupta recalled that she had auditioned for Dimple's role in Tenet in Mumbai, India and sent the recording tape to Christopher Nolan. While the Uunchai actress was among the five selected girls, the director finally cast Dimple Kapadia in the 2020 movie.

"She didn’t even go there. Main Dimple ko milungi toh bolungi, tu toh gayi bhi nahin. (When I meet Dimple, I will ask her about not visiting LA) It is the director’s image of the character. You can’t do anything about it," she added.

Earlier in an interview with Vogue India, Dimple Kapadia revealed an anecdote from the sets of Tenet. Dimple shared that Christopher Nolan asked her to leave her earrings after finishing her shoot of the 2020 film.

In Tenet, Dimple Kapadia played the role of Priya Singh, an Indian arms dealer. The science fiction action thriller also starred John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was honored with a National Film Award for Sooraj Barjatya's 2022 film Uunchai last month. Neena was felicitated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the ceremony.

