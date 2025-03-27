Neha Kakkar says ‘wait for truth’ as she breaks silence on Melbourne concert controversy: ‘You’ll regret…’

Singer Neha Kakkar is all over the headlines after reportedly arriving three hours late to her Melbourne concert and then breaking down in tears while apologizing to the audience. However, the crowd was quick to criticize her for the delay. Now, she has finally reacted to the viral video, urging people to 'wait for truth' and adding that they will regret judging her so quickly.

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram Stories today (March 27) to share a brief yet impactful message for trolls. She wrote, “Wait for the truth, you’ll regret judging me so quickly,” accompanied by a sad emoji.

Earlier, in a viral video, the O Saki Saki singer was seen addressing the audience after reportedly arriving three hours late on stage. She said, "Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I hate it; maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai (I have never made anyone wait for so long)."

Despite her apology, the audience seemed displeased, with several attendees reacting angrily. Some were heard saying, "Go back! Rest in your hotel." Some others while others voiced frustration and said, "We have been waiting for three hours."

Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar took to Instagram with a cryptic message, seemingly referring to her Melbourne concert controversy. He raised a rhetorical question about who should be held accountable when proper arrangements are not made for an invited guest.

Although he clarified that his post wasn’t aimed at anyone in particular, he also questioned whether only artists are expected to maintain decorum while the audience isn’t held to the same standard.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Ashokan, a dancer from Neha Kakkar’s Sydney show, also defended the singer amidst the ongoing controversy. She criticized the backlash as ‘unfair’ and praised her commitment, saying that many in her position would have chosen to walk away instead.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!