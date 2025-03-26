Neha Kakkar’s Sydney show dancer Aishwarya Ashokan slams ‘unfair’ bullies, says singer deserves appreciation: ‘Agar koi aur hota…’

Singer Neha Kakkar recently grabbed headlines after a video showed her breaking down on stage in Melbourne, reportedly after facing backlash for arriving late. Following her brother Tony Kakkar’s support, Sydney show dancer Aishwarya Ashokan also defended her, calling the backlash unfair. She praised Neha’s dedication, stating that many in her place would have simply left.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram Stories, Aishwarya Ashokan addressed the controversy surrounding Neha Kakkar’s Melbourne concert. She expressed disappointment over resurfacing videos claiming the singer was late, clarifying that Neha was punctual for the Sydney show, as she personally saw her ready an hour before the performance.

While acknowledging that something may have gone wrong in Melbourne, Aishwarya pointed out that everyone has bad days at work. She found it unfair that people who weren't even present at the event were criticizing Neha without knowing the full story, turning the blame solely on the artist. She said, "I think that is really unfair."

She added, "She did a wonderful job. She continued. Shayad agar koi aur hota, they would have just left. They would have not even respected your time. But she came on stage, she performed in spite of being bullied." She urged people to acknowledge the effort Neha put in and added that if someone has nothing positive to say, it's better to remain silent. "I think it should be appreciated," she said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Tony Kakkar shared a cryptic post on Instagram, seemingly addressing Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert row. He posed a hypothetical question about responsibility when proper arrangements aren't made for an invited guest. Clarifying that it wasn't directed at anyone, he later questioned whether only artists are expected to maintain decorum while the public isn't held to the same standard.

Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert has become a hot topic after an emotional onstage moment. She reportedly arrived three hours late at the concert and broke down in tears while addressing the audience and apologizing.

However, instead of sympathy, many attendees expressed frustration, with some shouting for her to leave. A video of the incident has gone viral, sparking divided reactions online.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!