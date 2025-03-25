Neha Kakkar breaks down live on stage after arriving 3 hours late at Melbourne concert; fans react angrily: WATCH viral video

Singer Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert has become the talk of the town after an unexpected onstage moment. The singer arrived three hours late, and as soon as she stepped live on stage, she broke down in tears, apologizing to the audience. However, fans were seen criticizing her for the delay. A video of the incident has now gone viral, sparking mixed reactions on the Internet.

In the viral video, Neha is seen addressing the audience, saying, "Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I hate it; maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai (I have never made anyone wait for so long)."

However, the crowd appeared unimpressed, with several angry reactions being recorded. Some attendees shouted, "Go back! Rest in your hotel," while others expressed frustration, saying, "We have been waiting for three hours."

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans took to the comment section to share their opinions. One user defended Neha, writing, "Whatever the situation is, always respect emotions."

Another added, "If you can't respect people, don't pay for their product. After willingly paying for a Neha Kakkar concert, knowing that celebs can be late, bullying them isn’t something to flex about. Stop whining and enjoy the show you paid for."

However, some were less forgiving. A user pointed out, "She was late even in Sydney." Another noted, "And she played non-stop for 2.5 hours until 10:30 pm!" Meanwhile, a comment read, "They should be taught to respect showtime."

Neha Kakkar is among the most popular playback singers in Bollywood, admired for her journey from modest beginnings to fame. Her rise in the music industry has served as motivation for aspiring artists.

Known for her dynamic style, diverse vocal range, and outspoken nature, she has garnered a strong fan base. Some of her most well-known tracks include Second Hand Jawaani, Mile Ho Tum, London Thumakda, O Saki Saki, and Kala Chashma, along with several other chart-topping hits.

