Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony shares cryptic post after she faces backlash for arriving late at Melbourne concert; fans connect dots

Neha Kakkar found herself mired in controversy after a video from her Melbourne show went viral on the internet. The controversy arose when the popular singer arrived three hours late for her concert, prompting the audience to criticize her. In response, Neha broke down on stage and apologized profusely to her fans. Amidst all this, her brother Tony Kakkar’s cryptic post has caught everyone's attention.

On March 25, Neha Kakkar’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar took to his Instagram handle and posted a cryptic message addressing his fans and followers. He presented a ‘hypothetical’ situation asking who would be blamed when an individual is invited to a city without proper arrangements.

He wrote, "Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements— booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?"

The Dheeme Dheeme singer captioned the post, "Ek Sawaal Hai... (One question) folded hand emoji, Kisi ke liye nahi hai...Bas sawaal hai... (Not directed towards anyone, but just a question) Hypothetically"

While Tony may have claimed that his post wasn’t directed at anyone, fans were quick to connect the dots to the ongoing controversy surrounding Neha Kakkar. Based on Tony’s cryptic post, they concluded that the show management team was at fault.

One fan wrote, "Yeh toh absolutely galat baat hai... Event management ko dhyan rakhna chahiye! This insults the artist!"

Another fan commented, "Finally, the truth is out."

A third fan also supported the singer and remarked, "Event management ki puri galti hoti hai, na ki artist ki! Log bina kuch jaane bas artist ke piche pad jate hain..."

Additionally, another fan wrote, "The real issue was the promoter’s failure, not hers. Get your facts straight before judging! It was a management issue—lesson learned."

Moments later, Tony shared another post:

For the unversed, after Neha arrived late for the event, the eagerly waiting fans were visibly frustrated. The audience's discontent was palpable, with some even shouting "Go back!" in disappointment.