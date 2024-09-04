7 Hindi movies to watch on Netflix that were way ahead of time

Hindi cinema has witnessed several films over the years that despite breaking conventional norms and presenting never-thought-before ideas, failed to achieve appreciation right after their release. Here we have brought one such perfectly hand-picked list of seven Hindi movies that were way ahead of their time, - you can watch all these movies on Netflix.

7 Hindi movies to watch on Netflix that deserved better

1. Dil Chahta Hai

Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Release Year: 2001

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Dil Chahta Hai is often credited with revolutionizing the way friendships were usually shown in Hindi cinema. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this film follows the lives of three close friends - Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth - whose contrasting personalities flavor their evolving bond through different life stages.

The chemistry between the lead actors Aamir, Saif, and Akshaye is a major highlight along with Preity’s performance as Shalini leaving a lasting impact. The film was way ahead of its time due to its contemporary take on youth culture, urban relationships, and personal freedom. While it wasn’t received well upon release, it soon attained the tag of a cult classic over the years.

2. Lakshya

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan

Advertisement

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Release Year: 2004

Genre: Action, War

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Lakshya tells the story of Karan Shergill who’s a directionless young man finding his purpose in life after joining the Indian Army. Hrithik Roshan delivers an out-of-box performance and Preity Zinta, as Romila Dutta - a war correspondent, shares a great chemistry with him.

Lakshya was ahead of its time in its realistic portrayal of war and the internal conflicts of a soldier. Unlike typical Bollywood war dramas that focus on external heroism, this film weaved deep into the psychological transformation of an individual. This one was also a box office disaster but found its audience over the years.

3. Dil Se

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Release Year: 1998

Genre: Romance, Thriller

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Dil Se is a tale of love and obsession set against the backdrop of insurgency in Northeast India. The film revolves around Amar, a radio journalist who falls in love with a mysterious woman, Meghna, who harbors a dark secret related to terrorism. Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala’s intense performances with Preity Zinta acting as the backbone of the narrative, is to die for.

Advertisement

Dil Se was ahead of its time due to its bold subject matter and unconventional narrative structure. The film addresses issues of terrorism, love, and patriotism in a way that was rarely seen in Bollywood at the time. Dil Se was a love story that was as destructive as it was passionate and took several years to find success.

4. Tamasha

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Release Year: 2015

Genre: Musical, Romance

Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha film follows the life of Ved who is a man stuck in the monotony of corporate life rediscovering his true self after reuniting with Tara, a woman he met during a trip to Corsica. Ranbir and Deepika’s chemistry was on top but sadly many audiences couldn’t even understand the film. I know it sounds strange but this film was high on both brains and emotions.

Tamasha’s non-linear storytelling, combined with its introspective theme, set it apart from typical Bollywood romances and maybe that’s why it wasn’t a success upon release. Let’s thank the stars, today it is every other person’s favorite film.

Advertisement

5. Black

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Release Year: 2005

Genre: Family Drama

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black is a deeply emotional and visually stunning film that tells the story of a blind and deaf girl, Michelle McNally, and her relationship with her teacher, Debraj Sahai. The film is loosely inspired by the life of Helen Keller and Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s on-screen chemistry polishes the film well.

Black was ahead of its time in its out-of-box portrayal of disability and the challenges faced by those who are differently-abled. The film’s dark and intense tone with minimalist dialogue, set it apart from the melodramatic style typical of Bollywood. A flop on its release, Black is today a globally acclaimed project.

6. That Girl in Yellow Boots

Cast: Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Release Year: 2010

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, That Girl in Yellow Boots is an unconventional thriller that follows Ruth, a British woman in search of her estranged father in Mumbai. Kalki in the lead role perfectly captures the vulnerability and determination of her character while Naseeruddin Shah’s brief but impactful role was a significant hoot.

The narrative’s open-ended nature and its focus on character over plot were unconventional for Bollywood. That Girl in Yellow Boots subtly challenged traditional storytelling and maybe that’s why it wasn’t received well. Today, the true cinephiles have it listed on their most-favourite watchlist.

Advertisement

7. Swades

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Release Year: 2004

Genre: Musical Drama

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades tells the story of Mohan Bhargava, an NRI working at NASA, who returns to India to find his nanny and ends up rediscovering his roots and the challenges of rural India. The film is a commentary on the brain drain, the responsibilities of the privileged, and the potential for social change.

Swades was ahead of its time for its realistic focus on social issues rather than escapist entertainment. The film’s message of self-reliance and the power of individual action challenged viewers to think about their own role in society. Even though critics praised the film, Swades was a commercial failure. Over the years, it has now become Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the best movies of all time.

These seven Hindi films not only entertained but also pushed the boundaries of storytelling and contributed unintentionally towards the narrative shift in cinema space. Which of these is your favorite? Tell us @pinvkilla

ALSO READ: 5 folklore and mythology-based movies on Netflix that will blow your mind