5 folklore and mythology-based movies on Netflix that will blow your mind

In cinema, folklore, and mythology-based movies hold a special place and are a great attempt at bringing age-old tales and legendary figures to life. Netflix has several such movies available to stream and each of them offers a unique take on traditional stories.

Here's a detailed look at five such folklore and mythology-based movies available on Netflix which are surely worth your time.

5 folklore and mythology-based movies on Netflix that are thrilling

1. Bulbbul

- Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay

- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

- Release Year: 2020

- Genre: Horror, Fantasy

Bulbbul is a dark and haunting tale set in the late 19th century Bengal Presidency and explores the themes of patriarchy and superstition. The story revolves around Bulbbul (Tripti Dimri), a child bride who grows into a mysterious woman presiding over her household. She hides secrets that hint at something otherworldly. The movie's narrative is steeped in folklore, with the legend of the chudail (a female demon) serving as a central theme.

The chemistry between Tripti and Avinash, who plays Bulbbul's childhood friend, Satya, is subtle and reminds fans of their Laila Majnu days. The film's cinematography, with its lush red hues and dreamlike sequences, makes Bulbbul not just a movie, but a visual delight. The folklore elements woven seamlessly into the narrative make this one a Pinkvilla recommendation.

2. Paheli

- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Juhi Chawla, Sunil Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan

- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

- Release Year: 2005

- Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Paheli is a visually-enriched retelling of a popular Indian folklore. Directed by Amol Palekar, the movie is based on a short story by Vijayadan Detha and revolves around the folktale of a ghost (played by Shah Rukh Khan) who falls in love with a newlywed bride, Lachchi (Rani Mukerji). The ghost takes on the form of her husband and offers her the love and companionship she desires.

The chemistry between SRK and Rani is unbeatable and the scene when Lachchi realizes that the man she is in love with is not her husband, but a ghost becomes a highlight sequence. The film's music has been composed by M.M. Keeravani with songs like Kangna Re and Dheere Jalna emerging as timeless hits.

3. Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

- Cast: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan

- IMDb Rating: 7.2

- Release Year: 2024

- Genre: Science Fiction, Mythology

Kalki 2898 AD is an ambitious project that perfectly manages to merge science fiction with Indian mythology. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the saga features a star-studded cast and is set in a dystopian future, drawing inspiration from the prophecy of Kalki who is the tenth avatar of Vishnu and is expected to appear at the end of the current era to destroy evil and restore dharma.

Prabhas and Deepika’s sequences coupled with the film's perfect exploration of themes like the cyclical nature of time, the battle between good and evil, and the concept of dharma in a futuristic setting make Kalki 2898 AD a must-watch.

4. Maharaj

- Cast: Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, Shalini Pandey

- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

- Release Year: 2024

- Genre: Historical, Crime

Maharaj marked the debut of Aamir Khan’s eldest son Junaid Khan in a central role with seasoned stars like Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey pushing the narrative forward, equally well. The film is based on the infamous Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 and also takes some pages from Saurabh Shah's novel about the same case.

Maharaj is one to watch out for, not just for its promising cast but also for its fresh take on mythological history. I have personally loved the movie and hope that it will surely entertain you guys as well. Watch it for Junaid, especially.

5. Adipurush

- Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage

- IMDb Rating: 2.7/10

- Release Year: 2023

- Genre: Action, Adventure

Adipurush is an ambitious retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana, with Prabhas portraying the role of Raghava (inspired by Lord Rama) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (inspired by Ravana). Directed by Om Raut, the movie is a modern-day adaptation that attempts to bring the ancient mythological tale to a global audience while amplifying the deep-rooted cultural narratives.

The chemistry between Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, who plays Janaki (inspired by Sita), is a highlight, though the movie's focus is more on the epic battle between good and evil. Despite mixed reviews, Adipurush is a film that draws attention for its scale and ambition. This retelling of the Ramayana in a contemporary format, with advanced CGI and action sequences deserves at least one watch.

These five movies on Netflix offer a great exploration of folklore and mythology and now we want to hear from you, which among them is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla

