Rajkummar Rao REVEALS if he wants to build Shah Rukh Khan-like brand identity for himself: ‘I don’t want to be a slave...'

Rajkummar Rao has always been a big-time Shah Rukh Khan fan but would he like to build a brand-like image just like him? The Stree 2 actor recently spoke on Raj Shamani’s podcast where he was asked while the biggest stars are generally associated with a word for ex - Shah Rukh Khan equals love - what would he like to be associated with?

Rao answering this said that he hadn’t really thought about it. He added, “But I don’t want to be in that trap. I don’t want to be a slave to that… I’m an actor. I have to be a chameleon, I have to change myself.” Further in the podcast, Rajkummar Rao also shared his thoughts on how SRK makes sure that he lives up to his fans’ expectations and whether that kind of clarity works for actors.

The host asked, “Maybe he’s like this in real life, but maybe it’s also important to be a little strategic about how you appear in public… Do you think that’s for you?”. Rao was quick to respond and say that acting is an art and all the artists are creating something (cinema). “If it’s an art form, why am I turning myself into a brand? I’m not a product. I’m a human being who feels things and recreates those emotions. It’s a very internal process,” Rajkummar added.

The 39-year-old shared that he doesn’t see himself as a product or a brand and would rather look in the mirror ‘only’ as an artist. Rao added, “I’m here to create, I’m here to surprise my audience, I’m here to surprise myself.”

Rajkummar however added that he doesn’t plan too much about how he will shape his choices in the future, and acknowledged that there are chances his approach might be wrong. Even though the Shahid actor disassociated himself from Shah Rukh Khan’s thumb rule, he has often spoken about the superstar’s words of wisdom.

In one of the interviews with Mashable, Rajkummar recalled one of the ‘fascinating’ advice SRK gave him and said, “Whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you’ll work harder because you’d want to earn it.”

Rajkummar’s Stree 2 is currently in theatres near you.

