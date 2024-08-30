Nita Ambani gives a heartwarming welcome to daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant in Reliance family; ‘With open arms and hearts full of love…’

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani got married to Radhika Merchant earlier this year in July. A couple of months later, Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani on Thursday officially welcomed her younger daughter-in-law during the Reliance Industries annual general meeting (AGM).

The grand pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began in Jamnagar, the site of Anant Ambani’s animal welfare initiative Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center spread across 3,500 acres.

Reflecting on the same, during her speech at the 47th Reliance AGM, Nita Ambani mentioned Jamnagar as the birthplace of Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, and the workplace of his grandfather, the late Dhirubhai Ambani. She further expressed her pride in seeing her son Anant making Jamnagar his “seva bhoomi (serve place)”

On a concluding note, she gave a special shout-out to her daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant as she welcomed her to the Reliance family. She expressed deep gratitude for showering the newlywed couple with the blessings and good wishes.

“This year, with the grace of our devis and devatas, Anant embarked on a lifelong journey of togetherness with his soulmate Radhika. With open arms and hearts full of love, we welcome Radhika into our Reliance family,” said Nita Ambani.

She “Aapki duaaon ne Anant aur Radhika ke vivahit jeevan ko aur bhi sundar aur mangalmay bana diya hai (Your blessings have made Anant and Radhika’s married life more beautiful and auspicious),” the Reliance Foundation concluded.

Notably, during a special speech at the wedding, Nita welcomed the guests with a sweet message for the newlyweds. She had said, “At this moment, I’m overwhelmed with emotions of joy, gratitude and deep devotion as I watch these two pieces of my heart, Anant and Radhika, unite in this eternal bond.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their wedding festivities in Jamnagar in March earlier this year. The pre-wedding festivities concluded with their final wedding on July 12. Several notable personalities from all over the globe marked their prestigious presence at the special ceremony.

In fact, even after wrapping up their wedding festivities and three receptions, the couple flew down to Jamnagar again. Later on, they went to Paris for the Olympics and later to Costa Rica and Panama for their honeymoon.

